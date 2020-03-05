News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dave Kilcoyne and Kevin O’Byrne commit their futures to Munster

Kevin O'Byrne applauds supporters after Munster's Heineken Champions Cup match against Ospreys at Thomond Park. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 03:51 PM

Front rowers Dave Kilcoyne and Kevin O’Byrne have signed contract extensions with Munster.

Loosehead prop Kilcoyne has signed a three-year extension with hooker O’Byrne signing a two-year deal.

Limerick native Kilcoyne has scored 21 tries in 182 Munster appearances and has earned 39 Ireland caps, including five Rugby World Cup appearances this year.

The former Ardscoil Rís man has featured in all 10 of Ireland’s most recent internationals.

Cork man O’Byrne has also signed a contract extension having scored three tries in 67 Munster appearances.

A product of Highfield RFC, O’Byrne captained the Munster U18 Clubs side for the 2008/09 Interpros and was part of the Highfield U18s All Ireland winning squad in 2009.

He has also lined out for PBC, UCC and UL Bohs and made his Munster debut against Edinburgh in September 2014.

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

