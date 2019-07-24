News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
D’Arcy, Flannery, and Stringer to front eir's World Cup analysis

Jerry Flannery stepped down as Munster's forwards coach last month.
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Eir sport has unveiled a "new and fresh" looking Rugby World Cup team of experts, with Gordon D’Arcy, Peter Stringer and Jerry Flannery fronting studio analysis for Japan in the autumn.

Their former international colleague Tommy Bowe will anchor the coverage from Dublin.

The Munster flavour is strengthened by the addition of fellow internationals Eimear Considine and Louise Galvin. In the gantry, Conor Morris will be joined on commentary duty by Liam Toland.

Eir sport is the primary rights holder in Ireland, sub-contracting 14 fixtures to RTÉ. Eir will broadcast all 48 games live, and feature a daily highlights show.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland kick off their campaign on September 22 against Scotland before games against the host nation Japan on September 28, Russia on October 3 and Samoa on October 12.

Said eir's Susan Brady: "This panel has great experience from playing a huge part in previous World Cups and we’re looking forward to them bringing their on-field experience into studio."

