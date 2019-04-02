Danny Cipriani extends Gloucester deal

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has signed a new, extended contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The 31-year-old joined from Wasps on a two-year deal last May, and had been linked with a move to the likes of Bristol, Bath and Toulon.

“It’s official! We are delighted to announce that @DannyCipriani87 has signed an extended deal with the Cherry and Whites,” said the club on Twitter.

✍🏼 It's Official! We are delighted to announce that @DannyCipriani87 has signed an extended deal with the Cherry and Whites 😁 pic.twitter.com/CUdtiXvPZw — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) April 2, 2019

The club had been forced to deny there was a break clause in Cipriani’s contract but, after being left out of England’s Six Nations squad, there appeared to be renewed interest from a number of clubs, with several from overseas.

However, in his column in the Daily Telegraph in February, Cipriani said he had not given up on the national team and was prepared for his “biggest challenge yet”.

Cipriani has made 19 appearances this season, scoring two tries in his individual tally of 77 points.

- Press Association