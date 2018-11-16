Dan Leavy ruled out of Ireland's test match against New Zealand

Dan Leavy has been ruled out of Ireland's November test against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Joe Schmidt has been forced to make a late change to his team due to the 24-year-old's injury.

The nature of the injury which was initially described as “general tightness” by the IRFU has not been revealed.

Leavy will be replaced at openside by Josh van der Flier who will start in the back row.

The line-up of both teams is as follows:

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt.), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Karl Tu’inukuafe, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Liam Squire, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read (capt.).

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

- Digital Desk