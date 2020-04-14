News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dan Leavy enters final straight in marathon rehab programme

By Brendan O'Brien
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 01:50 PM

Dan Leavy during a Leinster gym session last December. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dan Leavy during a Leinster gym session last December. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rugby's return, like so much else, remains up in the air but Dan Leavy will be fit and ready to play his part for club and country when it does.

The highly-rated flanker suffered a horrendous knee injury playing for Leinster during last season's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster at the Aviva and has spent the past 12 months undergoing surgery and ploughing ahead with rehab.

The Dubliner damaged anterior and posterior ligaments in the joint and had to wait a month just to undergo the first operation. Another four-week window had to be endured before he could even begin the process of rehabbing.

Leinster operations manager Guy Easterby paid rich tribute to the player and physio Karl Denver on a conference call this afternoon, joking that the pair have been looking “into each other's eyes” on video calls having spent so much time getting the Ireland player back up to speed.

“Dan was very much at the end of that process [before the shutdown], he was very close to the end,” said Easterby. “Not at the end but very close to the end. Dan's bits now are the small percentages as opposed to the really big work. A lot of that he can do on his own.

“It's not like he hasn't gone through the processes in terms of a weekly schedule of what his rehabilitation looks like. Committing like he has throughout the whole process, he's been fantastic. It was obviously a very significant injury.

"He isn't a million miles away at all, Dan, and I think it's just the final pieces and making sure he's being kept in touch with, building up his strength a bit more. He's getting the running under his belt and he's not getting a bad reaction to that, so I'd say it's very positive from Dan's end.

“I would expect when we can get back up and playing, it's more than likely he's going to be available at that time."

Jack Conan, another long-term absentee after the foot injury he suffered at last year's World Cup, had returned to training a fortnight before the coronavirus brought society to a halt, as did the versatile back Rory O'Loughlin.

Prop Ed Byrne was another poised to put his hand up for some game time until everyone's plans were altered while Cian Healy (hip), Harry Ringrose (hand), Conor O'Brien (hamstring) and Vakh Abdeladze (back) are all continuing with their return-to-play programmes.

More on this topic

Leinster target mid-May return to training - for nowLeinster target mid-May return to training - for now

Newbridge produce seismic shock to set up all-Kildare finalNewbridge produce seismic shock to set up all-Kildare final

Baird and Kearney hat-tricks see Leinster break Munster's PRO14 winning recordBaird and Kearney hat-tricks see Leinster break Munster's PRO14 winning record

Castleknock advance to Leinster Junior Cup semi-finalsCastleknock advance to Leinster Junior Cup semi-finals

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

McIlroy hopes new date can inspire Masters breakthroughMcIlroy hopes new date can inspire Masters breakthrough

Frank Lampard ‘very proud’ of way Chelsea have handled coronavirus crisisFrank Lampard ‘very proud’ of way Chelsea have handled coronavirus crisis

Spurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staffSpurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff

Coronavirus: Top HSE doc puts GAA Championship in doubtCoronavirus: Top HSE doc puts GAA Championship in doubt


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who still loves her husband but feels the spark has gone.‘My marriage feels more like a friendship now the passion has gone’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »