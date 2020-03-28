News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»SIX NATIONS

Dan Biggar calls for patience as Wayne Pivac tries to implement attacking style

Dan Biggar calls for patience as Wayne Pivac tries to implement attacking style
By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Dan Biggar thinks Wayne Pivac will help Wales to play more attractive rugby.

Pivac took over as head coach from Warren Gatland after the World Cup in November, well aware that his fellow New Zealander left the biggest of boots to fill.

Wales, who won the Six Nations grand slam under Gatland in 2019, only won one of the four Six Nations matches they played before this year’s tournament was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fly-half Biggar has called for patience as Pivac settles into the role.

Wayne Pivac only one won of four Six Nations matches as Wales head coach (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wayne Pivac only one won of four Six Nations matches as Wales head coach (Ben Birchall/PA)

Biggar told Sky Sports: “It was always going to be a massive challenge (for Pivac), coming in for Warren Gatland, with the success he had over the last eight to 10 years.

“When you change something that has been in place for so long, it sometimes will take a little bit of time. We just fell short against France, we just fell short against England.

“In a new pattern and in a slightly new style of play, I think it’s certainly going to help us in terms of playing more attractive rugby and scoring more tries.

Dan Biggar kicks a penalty (David Davies/PA)
Dan Biggar kicks a penalty (David Davies/PA)

“I think that probably takes a couple of campaigns to get used to everything and I’m sure, come the Autumn Internationals, if we can get back playing, I think you’ll see us much stronger.”

The Autumn Internationals are due to begin on November 7, with Wales taking on Fiji, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.

More on this topic

UK move to block Six Nations going behind a paywall failsUK move to block Six Nations going behind a paywall fails

Neil Back calls on authorities to sort out warped disciplinary systemNeil Back calls on authorities to sort out warped disciplinary system

Donal Lenihan: Andy Farrell must prepare to jump from famine to a feast activityDonal Lenihan: Andy Farrell must prepare to jump from famine to a feast activity

Losing momentum in Six Nations is concerning – former Ireland captain Keith WoodLosing momentum in Six Nations is concerning – former Ireland captain Keith Wood

Dan BiggarWalesWayne PivacTOPIC: Six Nations