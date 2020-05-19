Damian de Allende settling into life in Limerick

Damian de Allende. Photo by Ezra Shaw - World Rugby via Getty Images

Munster Rugby have confirmed that new signings Damian de Allende, RG Snyman, Matt Gallagher, and Roman Salanoa will join the province on July 1.

On a day that rising stars Liam Coombes, Keynan Knox, Alex McHenry, and Jack O’Sullivan were promoted from the Academy to the senior squad, Munster also revealed that World Cup-winning South Africa centre De Allende had already arrived in Ireland from Japan and had completed his 14-day self-isolation period.

“RG Snyman and Damian de Allende will definitely join the Munster squad in the summer and they will officially join Munster Rugby from July 1 regardless of what happens with Covid-19,” head coach Johann van Graan said on the official Munster website.

“Really looking forward to see both of them play for Munster.”

De Allende’s fellow Springbok Snyman, currently seeing out his contract in Japan, and Irish-qualified Gallagher, who will join from Saracens, will also have to comply with Irish Government measures as incoming passengers to the country.

That includes completing a public health passenger locator form before self-isolating for two weeks. Lock Snyman is due to arrive at the end of this month with full-back Gallagher expected in June.

“After arriving from Japan earlier this month, Damian has followed all measures and completed his self-isolation period,” Munster Rugby said.

“The World Cup-winning centre will use the upcoming weeks to finalise living arrangements and settle into his new life in Limerick ahead of the 2020-21 season.”

Munster on Monday confirmed Leinster tighthead prop Salanoa as their fourth signing for the 2020/21 season.