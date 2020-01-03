Daly urges out of favour players to head west

Connacht centre Tom Daly has urged players not getting game-time elsewhere to head west and they won’t regret it.

The Carlow native moved to the Sportsground on loan a year ago after making just three starts and nine appearances off the bench in three seasons with Leinster.

He made an immediate impression with Connacht and by the end of the season, having made five starts and three off the bench, had nailed down a full-time contract with Andy Friend’s men.

And while Connacht have wobbled in recent weeks, it has been a good campaign so far for the 26-year-old who has started five matches and come on as a replacement in another five games.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come down here. I was probably not in a great place in Leinster.

“My last season there I only had two or three games there, I was coming off the bench and there were younger lads getting a shot ahead of me so when Friendy gave me the call I was hoping something like that would come up and I was absolutely delighted he gave me the call.

“He asked me was I available and I was down and got a shot in an inter-pro that Christmas the second weekend I was here. It has been a great move for me and probably the best thing that has happened in my rugby career.

“I would definitely recommend it, my game has come on in leaps and bounds from playing top level games consistently.

“When I was in Leinster in my last season I kind of fell into the mode of nearly being a professional trainer.

"I wasn’t playing the games, I was running against the first team every week and I kind of got comfortable in that role but you are not really improving when you are just training so I would definitely recommend it to others,” said the former Irish U-20 and Ireland Sevens skipper.

Tomorrow will be his first time facing Leinster since his move as Connacht go in search of their first win ever at the RDS and Daly is looking forward to a crack off the champions.

It will be special. I looked at these fixtures when they came out at the start of the season and I really wanted to be involved in them.

"I didn’t get picked for the one at home against Leinster so I’m really looking forward to this one.

“We know the last two games have been disappointing, particularly away to Ulster where we don’t think we put in a performance at all so we will be looking to rectify that against Leinster.”