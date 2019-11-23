Cullen: This is a test of our manhood

Leinster have drafted in more of their World Cup contingent for today’s assignment in Lyon, but it was the younger brigade that Leo Cullen had in mind when he described fixtures of this ilk in France as a test of a player’s manhood.

The four-time champions will use a quartet of players for whom this is a first European affair on the continent. Ronan Kelleher continues his education as starting hooker and Max Deegan slots into No.8 in place of Caelan Doris, whom he replaced early on due to a concussion last week.

Ed Byrne and Josh Murphy are the other ‘newbies’ to come off the bench. For Murphy, any appearance will be his first has yet to play in the Heineken Champions Cup and Cullen will be eager to see how they, and the rest, fare at the home of the Top 14 leaders.

“For some of our guys, it is going to be a great step, a great game,” said Cullen, who will hope to build on last week’s home defeat of Benetton. “This is why you get involved in the game. We love the home games, but when you go to France, it’s a bit more of a test of our manhood, so to speak.

“Can we stay controlled in the environment with all the chaotic bits going around, trumpets and bands and crowd noise and cheering, opposition flying into you. Maximum pressure all the time. Them playing on the edge. Can we think clearly with all of those going on in the background?”

Leinster didn’t manage it in this same round last year.

Cullen admits that they travelled to Toulouse last October feeling that they had a handle on the French threat, and that there were a number of opportunities for them to exploit, but the team chosen by Ugo Mola wasn’t the one they expected. Both the game and the result got away from them.

The memory of the home celebrations has stayed with him.

“This is a big deal. It is a big deal to them, it looks like, to play against us, which is in one way a compliment because you can see how much it actually does mean to them, that they’re not making it up.

“It is also the realisation for us that we understand what we’re getting ourselves in for here at the start of the week. That’s what we’ve tried to focus on this week, understanding what it means to these guys when they win against Leinster.”

Toulouse have never given Europe less than their all. The same can’t be said for most other French clubs and it remains to be seen just how committed Lyon are to this particular adventure given they returned from Northampton last week with nothing to show for their efforts.

The hosts, who rested some key men in round one, have made a dozen changes to the side for this game and, for what it’s worth, six of the eight players singled out by Cullen earlier in the week will start today. The searing Fijian winger Josua Tuisova is out with an injury though.

It’s a first ever meeting of the teams here, but Leinster, or most of them anyway, have been here before in the sense that they played Clermont Auvergne at the stadium three years ago and appointments in France are, in general, nothing new.

That said, their record on French soil has not been great this past five years with just two wins, one draw, and five defeats their lot over that time. The changes made to the XV since last week will go some way to helping them massage improve that record.

Rob Kearney returns at full-back with Jordan Larmour moving to the wing in place of Dave Kearney, who starts on the bench. Robbie Henshaw is back after illness and he will partner Garry Ringrose, who was sensational seven days ago, in the midfield.

Tadhg Furlong comes in for Andrew Porter at tighthead, Scott Fardy gets the nod in place of Devin Toner in the second row, while Deegan comes in for Doris is the other change.

The visitors look a tad light on game-breakers off the bench, but they have enough in the locker to get a job done here.

“We tried to work hard this week on making sure we are better than we were last week,” said Cullen.

What is the guarantee of that is, we’ll wait and see, but we need to be more controlled at the start of the game, making sure we’re clear on what it is we’re trying to do.

“As the game goes on, we start to impose our game. Maybe, this time last year in round two of Europe we tried to impose our game too early (on Toulouse) without really getting into the game first. So, it’s about finding that balance.”

