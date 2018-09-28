Cullen looking to the past to secure the future

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Leo Cullen and Johnny Sexton escorted the Champions Cup and PRO14 trophies into Aviva Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, but the pair were quick to remind all present just how quickly silverware can be stolen away.

It’s only three years since Cullen, then the rookie Leinster boss, turned up at a Champions Cup launch and spoke optimistically about the campaign ahead.

But one win and five losses saw Leinster endure a nightmare scenario with the club out of Europe before round five, and with big-spending Saracens winning their first of two titles in a row, off the back of Toulon’s three in a row – it was hard to see when the clouds would clear.

There was no PRO12, as it was then, presence in the quarter-final stage, never mind the final, and the gap between the wealthy French and English – and the rest – seemed vast.

“There were a lot of doomsayers out there,” Cullen said. “All of the PRO12 teams were gone by round four. We were a million miles off and that is a tricky challenge in a post World Cup year.

"You don’t get access to the players until after the tournament and a couple of teams get very, very heavily affected by that.

“It does not take much for things to go wrong in this tournament. If you were to start off at home without a result in your first game, you are scrambling straight away. That is what happened against Wasps.

Couldn't make it to the RDS for Saturday's bonus point win over Edinburgh? Here's what you missed! 👇#LEIvEDI #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/J5wFmodgRa — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 26, 2018

“We lost a game the following weekend against Bath, one we could have won, then we had Toulon, who won the tournament three years on the trot. That was what we were up against.”

With an infusion of young blood to the fore, Leinster rebounded the following season and were joined by Munster in the semi-finals.

There was no post-World Cup hangover, Cullen was learning on the job and progress came quicker than expected.

“The landscape of the game, of club rugby, is changing all the time, we are trying to figure out what are the things that are of advantage to us, what can we maximise in our attempts to get better,” Cullen said.

It is not a quick fix with young players but even during the course of that campaign, there were some positive steps to saying ‘right, these are some of the guys who can be around for the next X amount of years, let’s get them the experience and see where they go.

“We were coming up against, say a Toulon, and you look at their squad and they had 25/30 players who had a huge number of caps.

“We are not in a position where we can get that, we can’t replicate that, so we had to ask, ‘what is our model?’

“It was to get some of our younger players playing as quickly as possible.”

A host of those players are now household names and starting players with Leinster, but even if the likes of James Ryan and Jordan Larmour have no experience of failure – Cullen will be the first to remind them how quickly things can change.

“When you are here all together with the PRO14 teams, it’s easy to forget how recently there was a sense of doom and gloom around the chances of PRO12/14 teams in this competition, and that basically we didn’t have a chance, so in that respect it was nice to see the two trophies there”

Meanwhile, there will be an All-French feel to officials in charge of the Irish province’s opening fixtures, with Romain Poite to referee the first game of the new European season when Leinster begin the defence of their title against Wasps at the RDS on Friday, October 12.

Munster’s trip to Exeter’s Sandy Park will be marshalled by Jerome Garces on Saturday, 13 October while Pascal Gauzere is the man in the middle when Ulster host Leicester Tigers later that same afternoon.