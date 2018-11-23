Home»sport

Cullen gives Leinster youth its fling against Ospreys

Friday, November 23, 2018
By James O'Connor

Leinster hooker James Tracy believes tonight’s PRO14 clash against the Ospreys is a perfect opportunity for fringe players to shine for the champions.

With a number of frontliners still on Ireland duty, Leo Cullen has named seven players from the academy in his matchday 23, and Tracy is excited by the prospect of blooding the up-and-coming stars.

“It’s an exciting week and there are a lot of fresh faces in the mix, with the Irish lads away. 

"There’s a lot of opportunities and people excited to get their chance and, of course, we’re excited to get back playing in front of our home supporters in the RDS. 

"I remember this was the type of window that I first got my chance and a few of the lads will hopefully get theirs this weekend. 

Hopefully, we can give supporters something to shout about.

Cullen has handed starts to academy player Hugo Keenan, 19-year-old Scott Penny, and Caelan Doris at eight, with Jimmy O’Brien and Jack Kelly in the replacements.

Tracy predicts a strong challenge from the Welsh men: “If you look back on the PRO12, when they turned us over in the RDS and then last year they beat us as well, it’s always really tough games against them and I’m sure there’ll be no love lost on Friday.”

The game (7.35pm start) is live on eir Sport and TG4.


