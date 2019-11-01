News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cullen: 'Dev’ wants to be remembered for what he does next'

Devin Toner with his Leinster team-mates during yesterday’s captain’s run at the RDS. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile.
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Leinster will field something old and something new as they attempt to maintain the only 100% record in this season’s PRO14 tonight (7.35pm).

Dragons are the visitors to the RDS, where Leo Cullen’s men will be looking to make it five wins from five.

Conference A rivals Dragons arrive on the back of an impressive 18-5 win over Glasgow Warriors last weekend, while they earlier racked up a 52-28 win over Zebre in Italy — a venue where Leinster struggled last Saturday, winning just 3-0.

And so Cullen has made a few changes to the starting XV for tonight’s clash, with Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird making their first starts for the province, while Devin Toner is Leinster captain for only a the second time on his 235th appearance.

Harry Byrne, brother of Ross, starts at out-half, while academy lock Baird joins Toner in the second row.

“Dev’ wants to be remembered for what he does next,” said Cullen of the veteran lock, who was a surprise omission from Ireland’s World Cup squad. “He doesn’t want to be remembered for missing out on the World Cup, he gets the chance to showcase what he is able to deliver. He’s done a good job for us since he’s come back.”

Byrne’s first start at No10 will give the younger of the two brothers a chance to show his own qualities.

“They’re quite similar,” said Jamison Gibson-Park, who will start alongside Byrne at half-back. “Harry has had a role model in Ross in the last couple of years. He has seen Ross’s game go from strength to strength. There is no reason why he can’t step into that position and dominate the game. He is certainly a confident young fella.”

Jimmy O’Brien starts at full-back, with Dave Kearney — making his 139th appearance — and James Lowe on the right and left wings respectively.

Conor O’Brien makes his first start of the season in midfield alongside Rory O’Loughlin, to complete the back line.

Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are again the starting props, with Rónan Kelleher continuing at hooker this week, once more selected ahead of James Tracy and Bryan Byrne.

“It’s always a balance, tricky in the specialist positions,” said Cullen.

You’ve got players coming though. I thought Rónan showed up well against Treviso and, then, you’re like: ‘Do we chop and change thing? Or do we give him a crack at it?’

“He got a crack off it. JT (James Tracy) and Bryan have had plenty of chances over the last couple of seasons. You want to have a little bit of continuity in that position.”

Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris complete the pack, with prop Jack Aungier a potential debutant off the bench. , while Ciarán Frawley could make his first competitive appearance of the season after shaking off an ankle injury.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; D Kearney, R O’Loughlin, C O’Brien, J Lowe; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, R Kelleher, M Bent; D Toner (c), R Baird; M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, J Aungier, R Molony, W Connors, H O’Sullivan, C Frawley, C Kelleher.

DRAGONS: J Williams, O Jenkins, A Warren, C Edwards, A Hewitt, S Davies, R Williams (c); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Brown, J Davies, M Screech, H Keddie, O Griffiths, T Basham.

Replacements: E Shipp, J Reynolds, L Fairbrother, M Williams, H Taylor, L Baldwin, A Robson, T Morgan.

Cooney hopes for a new chapter after his World Cup heartbreak

