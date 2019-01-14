Cullen can mix so many winning formulas

Leinster 29 - 13 Toulouse

Confirmation, if required, that Leinster are on a different plane right now.

Not necessarily in what they can do within the confines of 80 minutes on a piece of grass, but in terms of a multi-layered approach far away from the madding crowd that allows them to smack down a full-strength Toulouse side with something close to a B-team.

“It was a positive step in the development of those guys,” Leo Cullen said.

Think about that quote for a bit. His side had just dominated the only other club to have won the European Cup four times despite the absence of ten internationals and James Lowe and here’s the boss man talking about the “development” of young players.

No-one else would dare use that word beyond the parameters of the Guinness PRO14. Crunch pool games against high-flying French opposition in January are not the sort of laboratories you normally associate with unproven or semi-proven talent.

It’s ridiculous, really. Leinster were shorn of players who, collectively, bring to bear over a thousand provincial caps, almost 500 of the Irish variety and something approaching 100 major medals between club and country and then they go and do ... that.

No other club in Europe could have achieved what Leinster did with that injury list two days ago. Not Saracens or Racing 92 or Munster. And certainly not Toulouse who shipped four tries and the bonus point to an opponent that now usurps them at the summit of Pool 1.

Leading 10-6 at the break, thanks to Jack Conan’s 33rd-minute try, Leinster ended the period having established their primacy despite playing against the wind and they turned the screw on the restart with Dave Kearney, Sean Cronin and Adam Byrne all touching down.

It was, for the most part, low-risk rugby. Pick and goes were the meat and veg but they mixed it up effectively at times. As when Ross Byrne cross-kicked for Kearney’s leap and touch down. Or when Jamison Gibson-Park quick-tapped and sent Adam Byrne over.

Just as impressive was a defensive effort that spurned all advances until the electric Cheslin Kolbe picked up a loose ball in injury-time and scooted half the length of the field to give the French side a pretty meaningless consolation.

Toulouse forwards coach William Servat admitted later that his lads had basically been schooled. No-one had expected that. Not with Leinster seemingly stretched in terms of personnel and not after they had lost 28-27 over in France back in October.

I’d butterflies about this game for a long time, regardless who was going to be playing in it,” said Cullen. “When we watched the round two game unfold we knew it was going to be, ‘we’ve a lot of work to do now’. It was like you get a second chance in the pool, but that’s it, really. That’s it.

Cullen had no updates on anyone in a casualty ward that bloated last week by welcoming Jonathan Sexton, Rob Kearney, Robbie Henshaw, Dan Leavy and Devin Toner and it remains to be seen how long Luke McGrath joins them on the ward.

The Ireland scrum-half left the RDS on crutches after being injured in a freak accident on the hour when an opposing forward landed awkwardly on his leg but it’s hard to see Leinster failing to push home the advantage in Pool One now regardless of availability next Sunday.

“The job’s not done,” said Cullen. “People will talk, ‘oh, great performance,’ etc etc, but the job’s not done. We’ve a hell of a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, which is top of our pool, then try and get as decent a seeding as you can.”

That’s their race now. Not with Wasps or Toulouse but with the likes of Saracens and Racing 92 who both sit above them in the rankings for the quarter-finals. What’s certain is that a home berth is theirs if they win in the Ricoh and it’s hard to see any other outcome.

Leinster showed on Saturday that they can put together a smooth performance whatever the identity of the parts under the hood. It may be that all that experience of mixing and matching players throughout the domestic league campaign has made it second nature.

If Sexton misses out again then Ross Byrne will be just fine. If Rob Kearney is still injured then nobody will lose sleep over Jordan. And if Toner isn’t an option then you wouldn’t crib about relying on James Ryan and Scott Fardy.

Their biggest threat may well be complacency.

“There is the threat they have in their squad,” Cullen warned. “They’re on mixed form at the moment. They’d a good win against Northampton last week. You could see by the celebration at the end how much it meant to them, how much they were celebrating little wins in the game.

You look at that team on paper, they’ve an unbelievable squad of top-end quality. We just need to prepare accordingly because we saw first-hand ourselves over there that if you get it wrong you can come unstuck very badly.

It’s three years exactly since Leinster shipped 51 points away to Wasps in what was Cullen’s first campaign in charge. Light years, more like it. A mediocre Wasps collective with nothing to play for won’t be any match for them this time.

LEINSTER: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy for Cronin, E Byrne for Healy, A Porter for Furlong and Gibson-Park for McGrath (all 61); M Deegan for Conan and N Reid for R Byrne (both 73); R Molony for Fardy and C O’Brien for O’Loughlin (both 78).

TOULOUSE: M Medard; C Kolbe, S Guitoune, R Ntamack, Y Huget; T Ramos, A Dupont; C Castets, J Marchand, C Faumuina; R Arnold, J Tekori; F Cros, R Elstadt, J Kaino.

Replacements: D Aldegheri for Faumuina (HIA, 33); Z Holmes for Ramos (49); P Mauvaka for Marchand and C Baille for Castets (both 53); S Bezy for Ntamack (56); A Placines for Kaino and P Faasalele for Tekori (both 58); L Madaule for Cros (70).

Referee: L Pearce (Eng).