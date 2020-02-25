Crescent prevail in tough conditions to earn semi-final spot

Crescent CC 15 - 7 Rockwell College

Crescent College Comprehensive set up a Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup semi-final clash with CBC with a well-earned win over Rockwell College.

The Limerick school will return to Musgrave Park with a spot in the final on the line and will do so full of confidence after hard-fought win in awful conditions.

Despite being slow out of the blocks, Crescent were the better side over the course of the hour, although they often failed to turn territory into points.

After a sustained period of pressure, Joseph Lawrence touched down from close range to get Rockwell off to a dream start.

But the Limerick men weren’t deterred and as they got into the game winger Henry Ezomo finished off a fine team move to get Crescent on the board inside 10 minutes.

As the hailstones crashed down in the Cork venue, Crescent finished the half stronger. In the closing stages, Conor Cleary scored after a number of phases of sustained pressure. Ciaran Campbell knocked over the conversion to give Crescent a 12-7 advantage at the change of ends.

The second half was a war of attrition with both defences on top. Despite the all-weather pitch, the heavy rain and strong wind made handling difficult in an error-ridden half.

The territorial dominance eventual told when Crescent won a penalty deep in Rockwell territory as the Cashel side struggled to get out of their own ’22. Campbell held his nerve to give his side a 15-7 lead late on.

In what wasn’t a day for flashy play, Crescent will take a lot of heart in getting over the line in a tough contest.

CRESCENT CC: R. Godfrey, H. Ezomo, L. Ryan, A. O’Connor, B. Nash, C. Campbell, J. McInery; F. Casserly L. O’Grady, M. Fitzgerald, C. Benson, J. Sommers, C. Cleary, A. Aherne, C. Kelly.

Replacements: D. Murphy, S. Hogan, B. Gallagher, C. Quinn.

ROCKWELL: C. Neville, I. McCarthy, O. O’Dywer, T. O’Dea, S. Leahy, K. O’Reilly, L. Fitzgerald; B. Everard, J. Lawrence, MR. Long, C. Brennan, C. Bowen, D. Crolwey, J. Fogarty, J. Ryan.

Replacements: L. O’Connor, A. Tully

REFEREE: Christopher Harrington.