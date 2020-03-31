Coronavirus: Rugby Australia stands down 75% of workforce

Rugby Australia has stood down 75% of its workforce and is to impose salary reductions on its Wallabies after forecasting losses of up £60million because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three-quarters of the governing body’s staff will not be working for the next three months from April 1 and those remaining have been offered significant salary reductions or reduced hours.

Super Rugby has been suspended since round seven, while Rugby Australia has also shelved plans to launch a five-team domestic competition.

.@RugbyAU has today made the toughest decision in the game’s history which will see 75% of its workforce stood down from April 1 through June 30https://t.co/SABgSrSAZt — Rugby Australia (@RugbyAU) March 31, 2020

RA chief executive Raelene Castle, who has taken a 50% salary reduction, says the cuts will now be extended to the Wallabies.

“We shared with the Rugby Union Players Association the breadth of our cost-cutting including the standing down of 75 per cent of our staff,” Castle said.

“We will work closely with RUPA to reach an agreement which is appropriate given this unprecedented situation.”

RA is projecting a worst-case scenario of up to AU$120m revenue losses should the Super Rugby season and the entire Wallabies domestic Test calendar be cancelled as a result of the virus. Wallabies star Kurtley Beale is among those who could see their wages cut (David Davies/PA)

“Today we have had to deliver the hardest news imaginable to our incredible, hard-working and passionate staff, that many of them will be stood down for a three-month period so that the game can survive this unprecedented crisis,” Castle said.

“The measures we will implement from April 1, although extremely painful, are necessary to ensure the sport remains financially viable and to ensure that we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully-operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.

“It is our priority to keep all of our valued team connected and engaged through this period.”

All remaining executive staff across the game other than Castle have taken at least a 30 per cent salary reduction and Rugby Australia board directors have agreed to defer their director’s fees.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE Travel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET today