News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Ireland-France Six Nations clash in doubt

Coronavirus: Ireland-France Six Nations clash in doubt
A general view of the Stade De France. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 08:12 AM

Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this Saturday in Paris is in major doubt, with a final decision possible today.

The French government have issued a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people in reaction to the further spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has has already led to the postponement of Ireland's clash with Italy - with no date set yet for the re-fixture.

Despite an 11-point defeat to Scotland at the weekend, France are alongside England at the top of the table with 13 points.

Ireland are in fourth on nine points but have that game in hand against the Italians.

Elsewhere, the ATP and WTA tennis events at Indian Wells in California have been postponed as a result of the virus.

A public health emergency was declared for the Coachella Valley following a confirmed case of COVID-19 locally.

READ MORE

Scotland end France’s Grand Slam hopes with stunning win at Murrayfield

More on this topic

Expert's coronavirus warning: 'Ireland’s future is not so different from Italy'Expert's coronavirus warning: 'Ireland’s future is not so different from Italy'

Coronavirus: CUH rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments until WednesdayCoronavirus: CUH rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments until Wednesday

'Health before profit' - Former Dublin Lord Mayor pleads with Govt to cancel St Patrick's Day parades'Health before profit' - Former Dublin Lord Mayor pleads with Govt to cancel St Patrick's Day parades

HSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmedHSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmed

TOPIC: Coronavirus

gaa-podcast