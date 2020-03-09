Coronavirus: Ireland-France Six Nations clash in doubt

Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this Saturday in Paris is in major doubt, with a final decision possible today.

The French government have issued a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people in reaction to the further spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has has already led to the postponement of Ireland's clash with Italy - with no date set yet for the re-fixture.

Despite an 11-point defeat to Scotland at the weekend, France are alongside England at the top of the table with 13 points.

Ireland are in fourth on nine points but have that game in hand against the Italians.

Elsewhere, the ATP and WTA tennis events at Indian Wells in California have been postponed as a result of the virus.

A public health emergency was declared for the Coachella Valley following a confirmed case of COVID-19 locally.