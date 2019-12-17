Cork to be represented in Women’s All-Ireland League next season

Ballincollig RFC will give Cork a representative in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League next season.

Ballincollig won the Women's All-Ireland Plate Final in 2014. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ballincollig will be joined by Wicklow as new members of an expanded 10-team league for 2020/21.

Cork has been without a team in the top level of the women's club game in Ireland for the past two seasons, since Highfield withdrew from the league in 2018.

"It was tough keeping this one under wraps but it is over the line now and we are just thrilled for the women's team. Going up to AIL level is a huge statement and shows how hard the women's team work and their ambition," wrote Ballincollig RFC online.

The club is undertaking an ambitious development of its Classes Lake grounds in time for next season.

Great win today and swanky new jerseys for the 'Collig ladies in tough conditions in Thurles ('twas baltic) #20x20 pic.twitter.com/QDo9T4kPdW — Therese Ahern (@AhernTherese) December 8, 2019

Clubs were tasked with identifying minimum operating standards in governance, finance, player development, and player welfare as part of the application process.

"Sustainability is at the heart of what we’re working towards for women in rugby and club rugby in general," said IRFU Director Of Rugby Development Colin McEntee.

"The door is still open for the clubs who weren’t ultimately successful in this process and we look forward to working with them."

No automatic promotion or relegation will take place at the end of this season. It's intended to reintroduce promotion and relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 2020/21 season teams: Ballincollig, Blackrock College, Cooke, Galwegians, Malone, Old Belvedere, Railway Union, Suttonians, UL Bohemian, Wicklow.