Cork Constitution to face Clontarf following win over Trinity

Cork Constitution are through to their fourth successful All Ireland Final next Sunday in the Aviva Stadium where they will face Clontarf after a deserved win over Trinity at Temple Hill yesterday afternoon.

Tries at crucial times for the home side had a big bearing on the result and once Con’ had a twenty point lead by the hour mark, the game was over as a contest.

Cork Con’s out half Aidan Moynihan was Con’s man of the match contributing eighteen points of his side’s tally. It was Con’s defence in the final twenty minutes that was superb, when they put bodies on the line to keep their line intact. Cork Constitution Coach Paul Barr was delighted with his side’s performance.

“It was a test game of rugby out there with some real quality on that pitch. They had players who played for Leinster this season and we had players that played for Munster.

I taught it was a fantastic collective effort and probably shown by the way we defended. I think the boys focus going into the game today was just first class.

“Every element of our game, our set pieces our defence organisation, our offence our confidence to attack them and keep them under pressure was really excellent today. It gives us another opportunity to go the Aviva next week.

“Sean French’s try on the stroke of half time was massive. He has the ability to create something out of very little and the ability to create space is a great ability he has.”

Con’ took the game to the visitors from the off with French being forced into touch just short of the line.

Dublin University were prepared to run at every opportunity and having sustained the early pressure the visitors went ahead after seventeen minutes with a penalty from Micheál O’Kennedy but that was to be their only score in the game as some terrific defending by Con’ kept them at bay.

READ MORE Man hospitalised following hit and run in Ennis

Two penalties from Moynihan had put Con’ ahead and then on the stroke of half time the game turned in the home side’s favour.

French collected a ball forty meters out on the wing chipped it over the defence and had the confidence to win the race to touch it down with Moynihan converting for a 13-3 interval lead.

Three minutes into the second half Moynihan kicked his third penalty. A great break by Trinity’s Colm Horgan looked like a certain try only for Liam O’Connell to pull off a try saving tackle.

On the hour mark following continuous pressure by the visitors who were camped on the Con’ line; a poor throw from a five meter line out saw the home side hack the ball up field.

Rob Jermyn dribbled the ball on before Moynihan kicked it ahead and won the race to touch down under the posts which he also converted. The final quarter saw Trinity dominate territorially but excellent defending by the home side kept them out.

Cork Constitution:

L O’Connell; S French, S Daly, N Kenneally (capt), R Jermyn; A Moynihan, J Higgins; G Duffy, V O’Brien, D Murphy; B Hayes, E Mintern; J McSwiney, K Sheehan, L Cahill.

Replacements: JP Casey, B Quinlan, J Murphy, A McHenry, R O’Neill, D Williams, J wren.

Dublin University:

JM Sylvester; J Kelly, J Hickey, P Murphy, C Hogan; M O’Kennedy, R Osborne; G Coyne, D Sheehan, D Doyle; J Dunne, R Pim; J McKeown, M Kearney, N O’Riordan.

Replacements: J Horan, B Vermeulen, A Nasar, A Greene, C Lowndes, J Fennelly, R Russell.

Referee: S Gaffikin (IRFU).