Cork Con's Crowley chosen at out-half in Ireland U20 team to face Munster side

Cork Con's Jack Crowley will start at out-half for the Ireland Under-20's against a Munster Development side at Musgrave Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

Crowley, who won the AIL Try of the Month award for December, is one of three Munstermen to face their home province, alongside UCC centre Harry O’Riordan and Shannon's Thomas Ahern.

Ahern is one of six players who were involved in last season's Grand Slam-winning squad, with captain Thomas Clarkson, who started all five of Ireland's games in that campaign, and Brian Deeny starting. John McKee, Charlie Ward, and Max O’Reilly are named on the bench.

Connacht full-back Oran McNulty is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy, who last week made his senior Ulster in their 54-42 PRO14 loss to Leinster, and Clontarf winger Andrew Smith.

Ulster Academy centre Hayden Hyde and scrum-half Lewis Finlay complete the back-line.

Marcus Hannan, Tom Stewart, and Clarkson make up the front row. Deeny and Ahern supply experience in the engine room, with UCD's Sean O’Brien, Mark Hernan, and Joshua Dunne of Galwegians in the back row.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing where the benchmark is as much as anything else and it’s an opportunity for us then to build some momentum and cohesion which is really important," head coach Noel McNamara told IrishRugby.ie.

"The result won’t be something we’ll be focusing on at this stage, as we’ll be looking at whether we can achieve that cohesion while also using the game to identify the areas we are doing well in and then the areas we need to place a little bit more attention on in the coming weeks."

Garryowen’s Cian Hurley captains the Munster A/Development side which features six academy players; Seán French, Alan Tynan, Eoghan Clarke, James French, Eoin O’Connor, and Paddy Kelly.

UL Bohemians’ Jamie Shanahan starts at full-back with former Glenstal Abbey man Ronan Quinn – now with Dublin University – and Seán French (Cork Constitution) on either flank. Garryowen’s Jack Delaney and former CBC man Tommy Downes (Galwegians) partner up in the centre, while Young Munster duo Charlie O’Doherty and Tynan are in the half-backs.

Garryowen’s Mark Donnelly, Clarke (Shannon), and James French (UCC) pack down in the front row. O’Connor (Young Munster) and Kelly (Garryowen) are named in the second row, with Hurley, Anthony Ryan (Dublin University), and Shannon’s Daniel Okeke completing the side.

Kieran O’Shea (UL Bohemian), Aaron Hennessy (Nenagh Ormond), Liam Bishop (IQ Rugby) and Amhlaoibh Porter (Cork Constitution) are all included in an extended list of replacements along with Cashel duo Ciaran Ryan and Farrell O’Donoghue and UCC trio Aidan Brien, Killian Coughlan, and Louis Bruce.

Guest players Ben Murphy and Tim Corkery complete the squad.

Ireland Under-20s (v Munster Development):

15. Oran McNulty (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Queens RFC / Ulster)

13. Harry O’Riordan (UCC RFC / Munster)

12. Hayden Hyde (Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

11. Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)9. Lewis Finlay (Malone RFC / Ulster)

1. Marcus Hannan (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

3. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University FC / Leinster)(captain)

4. Brian Deeny (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

5. Thomas Ahern (Shannon RFC / Munster)

6. Sean O’Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster)

7. Mark Hernan (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

8. Joshua Dunne (Galwegians RFC / Connacht).

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

17. Harry Noonan (Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

19. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

20. Alex Soroka (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

21. Conor McKee (Queens RFC / Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (Galwegians / Connacht)

24. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University FC / Leinster).

Munster A/Dev: Jamie Shanahan; Ronan Quinn, Tommy Downes, Jack Delaney, Seán French; Alan Tynan, Charlie O’Doherty; Mark Donnelly, Eoghan Clarke, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly; Cian Hurley (c), Anthony Ryan, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements from: Kieran O’Shea, Aaron Hennessy, Ciaran Ryan, Liam Bishop, Aidan Brien, Amhlaoibh Porter, Farrell O’Donoghue, Ben Murphy, Tim Corkery, Killian Coughlan, Louis Bruce.