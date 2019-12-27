News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork Con's Crowley chosen at out-half in Ireland U20 team to face Munster side

Cork Con's Crowley chosen at out-half in Ireland U20 team to face Munster side
Jack Crowley, Cork Constitution, kicks a conversion at Temple Hill. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 04:49 PM

Cork Con's Jack Crowley will start at out-half for the Ireland Under-20's against a Munster Development side at Musgrave Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

Crowley, who won the AIL Try of the Month award for December, is one of three Munstermen to face their home province, alongside UCC centre Harry O’Riordan and Shannon's Thomas Ahern.

Ahern is one of six players who were involved in last season's Grand Slam-winning squad, with captain Thomas Clarkson, who started all five of Ireland's games in that campaign, and Brian Deeny starting. John McKee, Charlie Ward, and Max O’Reilly are named on the bench.

Connacht full-back Oran McNulty is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy, who last week made his senior Ulster in their 54-42 PRO14 loss to Leinster, and Clontarf winger Andrew Smith.

Ulster Academy centre Hayden Hyde and scrum-half Lewis Finlay complete the back-line.

Marcus Hannan, Tom Stewart, and Clarkson make up the front row. Deeny and Ahern supply experience in the engine room, with UCD's Sean O’Brien, Mark Hernan, and Joshua Dunne of Galwegians in the back row.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing where the benchmark is as much as anything else and it’s an opportunity for us then to build some momentum and cohesion which is really important," head coach Noel McNamara told IrishRugby.ie.

"The result won’t be something we’ll be focusing on at this stage, as we’ll be looking at whether we can achieve that cohesion while also using the game to identify the areas we are doing well in and then the areas we need to place a little bit more attention on in the coming weeks."

Garryowen’s Cian Hurley captains the Munster A/Development side which features six academy players; Seán French, Alan Tynan, Eoghan Clarke, James French, Eoin O’Connor, and Paddy Kelly.

UL Bohemians’ Jamie Shanahan starts at full-back with former Glenstal Abbey man Ronan Quinn – now with Dublin University – and Seán French (Cork Constitution) on either flank. Garryowen’s Jack Delaney and former CBC man Tommy Downes (Galwegians) partner up in the centre, while Young Munster duo Charlie O’Doherty and Tynan are in the half-backs.

Garryowen’s Mark Donnelly, Clarke (Shannon), and James French (UCC) pack down in the front row. O’Connor (Young Munster) and Kelly (Garryowen) are named in the second row, with Hurley, Anthony Ryan (Dublin University), and Shannon’s Daniel Okeke completing the side.

Kieran O’Shea (UL Bohemian), Aaron Hennessy (Nenagh Ormond), Liam Bishop (IQ Rugby) and Amhlaoibh Porter (Cork Constitution) are all included in an extended list of replacements along with Cashel duo Ciaran Ryan and Farrell O’Donoghue and UCC trio Aidan Brien, Killian Coughlan, and Louis Bruce.

Guest players Ben Murphy and Tim Corkery complete the squad.

Ireland Under-20s (v Munster Development):

15. Oran McNulty (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Queens RFC / Ulster)

13. Harry O’Riordan (UCC RFC / Munster)

12. Hayden Hyde (Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

11. Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)9. Lewis Finlay (Malone RFC / Ulster)

1. Marcus Hannan (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

3. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University FC / Leinster)(captain)

4. Brian Deeny (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

5. Thomas Ahern (Shannon RFC / Munster)

6. Sean O’Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster)

7. Mark Hernan (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

8. Joshua Dunne (Galwegians RFC / Connacht).

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

17. Harry Noonan (Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

19. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

20. Alex Soroka (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

21. Conor McKee (Queens RFC / Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (Galwegians / Connacht)

24. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University FC / Leinster).

Munster A/Dev: Jamie Shanahan; Ronan Quinn, Tommy Downes, Jack Delaney, Seán French; Alan Tynan, Charlie O’Doherty; Mark Donnelly, Eoghan Clarke, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly; Cian Hurley (c), Anthony Ryan, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements from: Kieran O’Shea, Aaron Hennessy, Ciaran Ryan, Liam Bishop, Aidan Brien, Amhlaoibh Porter, Farrell O’Donoghue, Ben Murphy, Tim Corkery, Killian Coughlan, Louis Bruce.

More on this topic

‘A double Christmas’: Late Twickenham present for O’Connor and Leinster‘A double Christmas’: Late Twickenham present for O’Connor and Leinster

Liam Williams leaving Saracens to rejoin ScarletsLiam Williams leaving Saracens to rejoin Scarlets

‘When you look at the rugby schools in Dublin, they’re Man City and we’re Rushden & Diamonds’‘When you look at the rugby schools in Dublin, they’re Man City and we’re Rushden & Diamonds’

Seventh Munster Senior Cup win in eight years for relentless Cork ConSeventh Munster Senior Cup win in eight years for relentless Cork Con

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh RamblersEx-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at BournemouthMikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at Bournemouth

Lampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering formLampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering form

Ancelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at EvertonAncelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at Everton


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »