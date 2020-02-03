News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork Con's Abbott replaces clubmate in Ireland Club XV

By Stephen Barry
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Ireland Club head coach Gearoid Prendergast has made two changes to his starting line-up for their return game at home to Scotland at Energia Park this Friday (kick-off 5.45pm).

Max Abbott in action for Cork Con against Garryowen at Temple Hill. Pic: Larry Cummins
Max Abbott in action for Cork Con against Garryowen at Temple Hill. Pic: Larry Cummins

Cork Constitution hooker Max Abbott replaces his clubmate John Sutton in the no. 2 jersey, while Terenure's Matthew Byrne starts on the wing after scoring off the bench in last Friday’s 39-17 win.

Abbott has three previous caps at this level against England Counties, France Fédérale, and Scotland Club XV.

Three uncapped players come onto the bench, with Conor Bartley (Young Munster) providing front-row cover, and Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf) and Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College) coming in as back-line back-up.

"We’ve made changes that will help us build on last week’s performance. The Scots owned the ball for long periods in the second half and we’ll need to address that," said Prendergast.

"We said from the outset we wanted to play a high tempo ball-in-hand game and I think we’ve shown that.

"We’ll have talented players with a high skill-set on a synthetic surface at home in Energia Park. It should be pretty entertaining."

Ireland Club XV (caps):

15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 1

14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 1

13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 1

12. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 1

11. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 1

10. James Taylor (UCC) 1

09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 1

01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 1

02. Max Abbott (Cork Constitution) 3

03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 2

04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 3

05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 2

06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 5

07. John Foley (Young Munster) 1

08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 1

Replacements:

16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 1

17. Conor Bartley (Young Munster) 0

18. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 1

19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 1

20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 1

21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution) 10

22. Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf) 0

23. Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College) 0

More on this topic

Chris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 yearsChris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 years

Brandon Nash leads Crescent past Bandon challengeBrandon Nash leads Crescent past Bandon challenge

Nick Haining to make Scotland debut against IrelandNick Haining to make Scotland debut against Ireland

Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout aboutMunster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout about

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

West Ham promise life bans if supporters found guilty of homophobic abuseWest Ham promise life bans if supporters found guilty of homophobic abuse

Eoin Morgan looking to the future as England limited-overs skipperEoin Morgan looking to the future as England limited-overs skipper

Dublin chief disappointed by 'disingenuous' GAA statement over Kerry gameDublin chief disappointed by 'disingenuous' GAA statement over Kerry game

'He just told me to believe': Magic Mahomes and elusive Hill seal electric Super Bowl comeback'He just told me to believe': Magic Mahomes and elusive Hill seal electric Super Bowl comeback


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »