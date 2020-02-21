Cork Con weather UCC storm to make it 13 wins on the trot

Cork Constitution 16 UCC 12

Holders Cork Constitution extended their winning sequence to 13 games in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A at Temple Hill.

Cork Con and UCC players observe a minute's silence for the late Garrett Fitzgerald. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

UCC were awarded a penalty try 12 minutes from the end of regulation time, after driving Con back in a close-range scrum to make it a one-point game. But Con replied with a Jonathan Wren penalty six minutes later to leave College needing a try before time caught up on them.

Conditions were next to impossible with a near-gale adding to the degree of difficulty already impacted by the biting cold, and constant rain.

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald, a member of both clubs.

The home side settled quickly, well directed by the wily half-back pair of Duncan Williams and Gerry Hurley, whose deft kicking to the corners helped pin College deep in their own 22.

Hurley kicked the opening penalty after seven minutes, assisted by skipper Niall Kenneally who helped keep the ball from falling over on the kicking tee.

And the out-half made it 6-0 after 13 minutes, repeating his effort from almost the same spot on the 22 and to the left of the uprights.

The students weren’t helping their cause by falling foul of referee Robert O’Sullivan at both line-out and scrum time as Con heaped on the pressure.

The inevitable opening try came in the 20th minute after Hurley set up a promising field position with another well-judged kick to the corner.

Dave Hyland won a line-out at the front and the pack rumbled over the line with Brian Hayes accredited with the try, which Hurley converted for 13-0.

College, though, were still competing well and their endeavours reaped a reward with a try from skipper Ryan Murphy in the 38th minute after a break down the left.

Out-half James Taylor was unlucky to see his conversion rebound from an upright and they were relieved to see Hurley missing a penalty in the closing act, 13-5 at the interval.

If anything the weather deteriorated on the resumption and while College enjoyed more territory they lacked accuracy in promising positions as Con defended resolutely.

Just before the hour, Williams made a typical sniping break through the middle before losing possession in the tackle.

Taylor nailed a kick to the corner after College won a penalty in the subsequent scrum, but they couldn’t take advantage.

For Con, there was the welcome sight of Aidan Moynihan coming off the bench for his first outing since breaking his leg earlier in the season.

CORK CONSTITUTION: J Wren; JJ O’Neill, A McHenry, N Kenneally, B Crowley; G Hurley, D Williams; B Quinlan, M Abbott, R Burke; B Hayes, S Duffy; J McSwiney, D Hyland, R O’Neill. Subs: J Sutton, G Duffy, J Murphy, A Moynihan, J Costigan.

UCC: M Linn; M Clune, L Bruce, H O’Riordan, M Bowen; J Taylor, L Kahn; S O’Hanlon, T McCarthy, B O’Connor; C Barry, R Thompson; R Suttor, R Murphy, captain, J Hodnett. Subs: F Hennessy, J French, A Brien, E Monohan, M McLoughlin.

Referee: R O’Sullivan (MAR).