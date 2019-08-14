Cork Con begin title defence with mouth-watering Garryowen clash

Munster Senior Challenge Cup specialists Cork Constitution will open their title defence with a mouth-watering tie against 2018 champions Garryowen.

Having won the Cup in six of the previous seven years, Con will have home advantage against the Limerick men in the quarter-final tie.

The battle of the last two champions of the Cup is provisionally scheduled to take place on September 21.

UCC face an intriguing all-Cork clash with Highfield in their quarter-final after this afternoon's draw.

The Division 1A teams of the All-Ireland League, along with 1B side Highfield received byes to the last eight.

The first round sees the lower division sides face off. The pick of the clashes is the all-Tipperary clash between Nenagh Ormond and Cashel.

The third Tipp side in the competition, Clonmel, will travel to Dolphin in their opening clash.

The winner of that game will take on Shannon in round 2 – the Limerick side winning the Cup eight times since the turn of the Millennium.

Munster Senior Challenge Cup draw:

Round 1: A. Midleton vs UL Bohemians; B. Bruff v Sunday’s Well; C. Nenagh Ormond vs Cashel; D. Dolphin vs Clonmel.

Round 2: E. Old Crescent vs Winner of match C; F. Winner of match A vs Winner of match B; G. Winner of match D vs Shannon.

Round 3: Winner of match F vs Winner of match E; UCC vs Highfield; Cork Con vs Garryowen; Winner of match G vs Shannon