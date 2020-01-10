News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork centre set to make European debut with French club

Cork centre set to make European debut with French club
By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 05:04 PM

Cork centre Eoghan Barrett is set to make his European rugby debut with French club Pau.

It would also mark a senior club debut if the 20-year-old is called on from the bench during Pau's Challenge Cup trip to Calvisano on Saturday (1.30pm, Irish time).

Barrett and Ben Roche moved to the south of France to join Pau's academy after completing their Leaving Cert at CBC Cork, having been on the team that narrowly lost the Munster Schools Senior Cup final to Glenstal Abbey in 2018.

Barrett had previously been capped at Ireland U19 level and played Sevens for Ireland U18s.

Former Munster player James Coughlan was in charge of Pau's academy when the duo were signed but has since moved on to become Provence's forwards coach.

He was one of a large Irish contingent at Pau last year, which has since reduced in size. Players Paddy Butler, Sean Dougall, and Dave Foley have all left, while former Munster backs coach Simon Mannix resigned as head coach and has since taken charge of the Singapore national team.

Former Munster performance analyst Paddy Sullivan remains with the club as video analyst and training centre coach.

Pau are third in Pool 5 of the Challenge Cup, behind Leicester Tigers and Cardiff Blues.

More on this topic

Ronan O'Gara: Bring the boots and gumshield. Leave the Bose headphones at homeRonan O'Gara: Bring the boots and gumshield. Leave the Bose headphones at home

Tough times have passed for RacingTough times have passed for Racing

Van Graan backs Healy to rise to taskVan Graan backs Healy to rise to task

Leinster’s young guns loud and proud, says HealyLeinster’s young guns loud and proud, says Healy

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Dramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of marginsDramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of margins

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup finalAtletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Portlaoise success story deserves a helping handPortlaoise success story deserves a helping hand

O’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redrawO’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redraw


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »