Cork centre set to make European debut with French club

Cork centre Eoghan Barrett is set to make his European rugby debut with French club Pau.

It would also mark a senior club debut if the 20-year-old is called on from the bench during Pau's Challenge Cup trip to Calvisano on Saturday (1.30pm, Irish time).

Barrett and Ben Roche moved to the south of France to join Pau's academy after completing their Leaving Cert at CBC Cork, having been on the team that narrowly lost the Munster Schools Senior Cup final to Glenstal Abbey in 2018.

Barrett had previously been capped at Ireland U19 level and played Sevens for Ireland U18s.

Former Munster player James Coughlan was in charge of Pau's academy when the duo were signed but has since moved on to become Provence's forwards coach.

He was one of a large Irish contingent at Pau last year, which has since reduced in size. Players Paddy Butler, Sean Dougall, and Dave Foley have all left, while former Munster backs coach Simon Mannix resigned as head coach and has since taken charge of the Singapore national team.

Former Munster performance analyst Paddy Sullivan remains with the club as video analyst and training centre coach.

Pau are third in Pool 5 of the Challenge Cup, behind Leicester Tigers and Cardiff Blues.