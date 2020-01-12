News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork centre Barrett races away for 80m try on European debut

By Stephen Barry
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 03:01 PM

Eoghan Barrett made an instant impact on his professional debut with Pau in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Cork centre was brought on for French international Alexandre Dumoulin in the 48th minute of Pau's 47-19 win over Calvisano.

If his arrival wasn't well announced then, it was two minutes later when he picked up a loose ball deep in Pau territory and raced 80m upfield to touchdown. Pau noted he hit 33kph on his sprint to the line.

Barrett and Ben Roche moved to the south of France to join Pau's academy after completing their Leaving Cert at CBC Cork, having been on the team that narrowly lost the Munster Schools Senior Cup final to Glenstal Abbey in 2018.

Barrett had previously been capped at Ireland U19 level and played Sevens for Ireland U18s.

The result puts Pau second in Pool 5, on 15 points, with Leicester and Cardiff still to play this weekend.

Incidentally, the match against Calvisano was refereed by Limerick's Joy Neville.

