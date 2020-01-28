News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of controversial Australian outside back Israel Folau with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old dual-code international, who has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for making homophobic comments on social media, has signed a one-year contract with the Super League club.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: “We want to give Israel a new opportunity to shine on the pitch.”

Folau, who played for Melbourne and Brisbane before switching codes, was told he would not be allowed to return to the NRL but the Rugby Football League has confirmed it will not prevent his registration with the Dragons.

A statement said: “This is a difficult decision, as the RFL places a high value on the sport’s reputation in prioritising inclusion and diversity – and deplores the player’s previous comments.

“However the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

“The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

The moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

“However distasteful his previous comments, we don’t believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport.”

Folau said: “I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League.

“I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them.

“I look forward to my return to the great game of rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone said: "Super League deplores the homophobic comments Israel Folau has made in the past, which squarely contradict our sport’s core values.

"I have sought the opinion of informed voices connected to our game, and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has chosen to sign him.

"There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him lets down many people connected to our sport.

"I made Catalans Dragons aware of those views.

"However, Super League does not have the authority to veto the registration of players and is satisfied by the due diligence carried out by The Rugby Football League.

"Israel Folau is a free agent, who has the right to work, and he has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

"Catalans Dragons has assured Super League that strict guidelines are in place to prevent the player from repeating his comments.

"They have also assured us that his contract will be terminated immediately should he do so."

More on this topic

Castleknock hold off spirited Roscrea rallyCastleknock hold off spirited Roscrea rally

Five Irish-based players on European Player of the Year longlistFive Irish-based players on European Player of the Year longlist

England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year dealEngland prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal

Garry Ringrose's brother selected for first Ireland Club capGarry Ringrose's brother selected for first Ireland Club cap

Catalans DragonsIsrael FolauSuper LeagueTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter MilanTottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland teamDebut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

Reading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcementReading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcement

Solskjaer hoping memories of PSG comeback can spur Man Utd to overcome CitySolskjaer hoping memories of PSG comeback can spur Man Utd to overcome City


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »