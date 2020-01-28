Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of controversial Australian outside back Israel Folau with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old dual-code international, who has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for making homophobic comments on social media, has signed a one-year contract with the Super League club.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: “We want to give Israel a new opportunity to shine on the pitch.”

Folau, who played for Melbourne and Brisbane before switching codes, was told he would not be allowed to return to the NRL but the Rugby Football League has confirmed it will not prevent his registration with the Dragons.

A statement said: “This is a difficult decision, as the RFL places a high value on the sport’s reputation in prioritising inclusion and diversity – and deplores the player’s previous comments.

“However the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

“The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

The moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

“However distasteful his previous comments, we don’t believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport.”

Folau said: “I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League.

“I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them.

“I look forward to my return to the great game of rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone said: "Super League deplores the homophobic comments Israel Folau has made in the past, which squarely contradict our sport’s core values.

"I have sought the opinion of informed voices connected to our game, and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has chosen to sign him.

"There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him lets down many people connected to our sport.

"I made Catalans Dragons aware of those views.

"However, Super League does not have the authority to veto the registration of players and is satisfied by the due diligence carried out by The Rugby Football League.

"Israel Folau is a free agent, who has the right to work, and he has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

"Catalans Dragons has assured Super League that strict guidelines are in place to prevent the player from repeating his comments.

"They have also assured us that his contract will be terminated immediately should he do so."