Consistent Billy Burns must be in Schmidt’s thoughts

By Brendan O’Brien

Joe Schmidt will be naming a larger-than-usual Ireland squad for the upcoming November internationals.

There are four of them to play, after all.

The extra date, against Italy in Chicago early next month, lacks the allure of the All Blacks game at Soldier Field two years ago but it will be welcomed by those existing on the fringes of things and one or two others for whom this week’s announcement may result in a first call-up.

Billy Burns must be among them.

Brought in from Gloucester over the summer, the Ulster out-half is Irish-qualified and his performances so far this season have certainly caught the eye. Like teammate Will Addison and Munster’s Mike Haley, he must be on the national team’s radar.

Burns was open about his ambition to wear the green shirt back in August but he was more measured when asked about the possibility of being drafted into the setup in the wake of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup loss to Racing 92 over the weekend.

“I’m here to stake my claim for Ulster and to play ten for Ulster,” he said.

I’ve always said that I want to play international rugby but at the moment there’s enough competition with Ulster that it’s my place here I’ve to worry about. I’m just trying to bed in here and get some consistency going. I am getting there but it’s not really on my mind at the minute.

As if.

Burns has family roots in Cork and Dublin but he has settled in effortlessly in Belfast where they were in dire need of a capable and experienced out-half. And there is an obvious opening for a third-choice 10 in the Ireland squad behind Jonathan Sexton and Joey Carbery.

Ross Byrne travelled to Australia in that capacity in the summer.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Burns said of the last few months. “It’s a completely different challenge to what I’m used to and it’s been great to have the opportunity to play every week. I’m a player that likes to play every week if I can. I’m looking for that consistency.

At fly-half, consistency helps the team too. In a new environment, a new style, we’re working hard every week and if we can keep improving I don’t think we’re a million miles away. Not a lot of teams will (go to Racing) and get a result. We didn’t want to lose in that fashion.

Ulster shipped a 32-point defeat to Simon Zebo’s Racing at the Paris La Defense Arena on Saturday night but they could and probably should have scored more than the two ties they managed. A losing bonus point and a try-scoring bonus point wouldn’t have been a stretch.

Burns was part of the reason for that. So was Will Addison who was excellent at centre. His footwork and game intelligence opened up fissures in the Racing 92 defence time and again and his versatility in the backline will have caught Schmidt’s eye too.

“He’s awesome. He’s very clever and he really understands the game. He’s a great communicator and obviously we’ve moved him to 13. He was flying at 15 and then had some rotten luck with injury. He’s a massive player for us.

“He’s played a lot of rugby in the Premiership and he gives a different dimension. We haven’t got (Darren Cave) at the minute but Will has stepped up and he deserves the plaudits. If we can get the ball in the hands of our back three we’ve seen how dangerous they can be.”