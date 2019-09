Conor O'Shea's Italy power past Namibia

Italy scored seven tries as they launched their Rugby World Cup campaign with a straightforward 47-22 win over Namibia in Higashiosaka.

Damian Stevens scored an early try for Namibia to hint at an upset but Italy’s extra skill and class eventually shone through as they ran out comfortable victors.

Namibia took the lead just five minutes into the Pool B clash through scrum-half Stevens.

Janco Venter gathered the loose ball after an Italian lineout went wrong and after the ball was played down the line, winger Chad Plato broke through three tackles before feeding back inside for Stevens to run in under the posts.

"This is glorious. Namibia, welcome to Japan" What a start for Namibia as Damian Stevens crosses for their first try at the #RWC2019. #ITAvNAM pic.twitter.com/OgH7cJZXJl — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

Italy drew level five minutes later through a penalty try after Namibia collapsed a scrum five metres out.

The Azzurri went ahead after 25 minutes when Luca Morisi broke the defensive line and the ball was worked back inside for fly-half Tommaso Allan to run onto the ball at pace and crash over.

Three quick tries either side of half-time effectively put the game to bed.

A fine no-look pass from second row Federico Ruzza sent in Tito Tebaldi at the end of the first half before Tommaso Benvenuti’s crossfield kick was picked up by Edoardo Padovani to slide in. Carlo Canna then went over following a ruck.

JC Greyling scored in the corner for Namibia but Italy finished strong and Jake Polledri peeled off the back of the maul to crash over and Matteo Minozzi coasted in after Italy spread the ball wide from a lineout.

Plato then burst clear for a late consolation for the battling Namibians.

