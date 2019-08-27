News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport»RWC2019

Conor Murray trains fully and Cian Healy hopeful of proving fitness after injuries

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 02:35 PM

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says their performance in Saturday's record loss to England was "unacceptable" and "beneath" where they need to be ahead of the World Cup.

Prop Cian Healy is "bullish" about his recovery from an ankle injury picked up in that 57-15 defeat at Twickenham but he'll sit out this Saturday's match against Wales.

Schmidt says Johnny Sexton is keen to be involved in Cardiff but he won't be risked unless 100% fit.

Keith Earls has a knee tendonitis injury and won't play this weekend.

Conor Murray trained fully this morning after suffering a knock to his head last Saturday.

