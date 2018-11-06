Home»Sport

Conor Murray honoured as World Player of the Year at French Rugby Oscars

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 01:24 PM
By Stephen Barry

Conor Murray was honoured in France as the World Player of the Year at the Midol Rugby Oscars last night.

After a year in which he won the Grand Slam with Ireland and reached a Champions Cup semi-final with Munster, Murray was voted for the top honour by readers of rugby paper Midi Olympique.

The 29-year-old, who is preparing to return from a neck injury, was honoured to be picked for the award by the French public.

"It’s pretty special with the relationship between Irish and French teams, especially my club, Munster. We have been in France for years. Our fans know it really, really well," he said.

"It's got a special place in my heart in terms of rugby. I’ve a lot of experience down here.

"Any time I come here and play rugby against the French, I know a few of the French players and they are very welcoming and accommodating; they’re good guys. It’s an honour."

Other players to be honoured on the night included Mathieu Bastareaud, Vincent Clerc, Bryan Habana, Jean-Baptiste Poux, Aurélien Rougerie and Conrad Smith, who were all inducted as Rugby Oscars ‘legends’.


Related Articles

Van Graan happy as Scannell secures Munster's first away win

Late Haley try seals win for Munster in South Africa

Johann Van Graan hopes local knowledge will pay off for Munster

Happy Joey Carbery settled into Munster rhythm

More in this Section

Former Celtic Boys Club coach jailed for historical child abuse

Tottenham’s Champions League game to go ahead despite poor state of pitch

Boxer Mike Towell ‘did not spar’ in weeks before fatal fight

Mo Salah statue: Sculptor hits back after online mockery


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »