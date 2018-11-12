Home»Sport

Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw out for rest of November series

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 01:40 PM

Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of the rest of the November series.

The injury update this afternoon sees Henshaw ruled out of the remainder of the 2018 Guinness Series due to his hamstring issue.

While there had been speculation that Conor Murray might make a return for the clash with the All Blacks, this has been ruled out.

All Blacks coach Steve Hanson had said over the weekend that he was "convinced" that Murray would be available to play this Saturday.

Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose are expected train today as the Irish rugby team ramp up preparations for Saturday's November Test with New Zealand.

The Leinster full back missed the games against Italy and Argentina with a shoulder injury.

Ringrose is expected to be available following a hip complaint but Robbie Henshaw's hamstring problem is a concern.

Connacht's Kieran Marmion wore the number nine shirt against the Pumas, and is eager to feature again.

"Looking forward to that if I can get involved

"Hopefully I've put my hand up. That's for Joe and the coaches to decide so all I can do is get ready for that game.

"If I'm starting, great, but I'll just train as hard as I can."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed today that All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is out of this Saturday's match.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury during New Zealand's victory over England at the weekend.

