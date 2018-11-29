Conor Murray and Chris Farrell to start their first game of season for Munster

Johann van Graan has named his Munster team for tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne all starting on their return from international duty.

The crowd at Irish Independent Park will see 11 changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre on Sunday as Munster look to make it five wins in a row.

Mike Haley keeps his place at full-back with wingers Conway and Earls completing the back three.

Chris Farrell makes his first start of the season alongside Rory Scannell in the centres.

JJ Hanrahan wears 10 with Conor Murray also making his first start of the season at scrum-half. Murray came on with half an hour to go in last Sunday's win over Zebre.

It’s all change in the front five as Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan come into the front row with Ryan making his 130th appearance for the province.

Billy Holland and Beirne start in the engine room with Chris Cloete and Arno Botha keeping their places in the side as captain O’Mahony completes the back row.

Sammy Arnold, who made his Ireland debut last week, is among the replacements along with Academy man Gavin Coombes.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Duncan Williams, Tyler Bleyendaal, Sammy Arnold.

Edinburgh: Dougie Fife, Tom Brown, George Taylor, Juan Pablo Socino, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Nathan Fowles, Rory Sutherland, David Cherry, Murray McCallum, James Hodgson, Callum Hunter-Hill, Ally Miller, Lewis Wynne, Luke Hamilton (CAPTAIN)

Replacements: Ross Ford; Darryl Marfo; Pietro Ceccarelli; Callum Atkinson; Senitiki Nayalo; Sean Kennedy; Jason Baggott, Chris Dean