Connacht's Thornbury ready to show Leinster what he’s learned

Connacht are hopeful lock Gavin Thornbury will shake off a knock in time to face his native Leinster in the massive inter-provincial derby tomorrow and he’s excited about facing his former side.

Connacht are bidding for their sixth win in a row when they go the RDS looking to down the reigning Champions Cup and PRO14 champions.

However the westerners haven’t won in Dublin since a 26-23 victory in Donnybrook in September 2002.

Dubliner Thornbury is a former Leinster academy graduate who left for Wanganui in New Zealand following an injury and was then snapped up by Connacht.

The 25-year-old lock has played 21 times for his new employers and scored his first try against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on December 1.

“It’s nice being back playing rugby. The squad is in a good place. We had a couple of good wins in South Africa and then back to backs against Perpignan in Europe,” said Thornbury. “We had two good wins in South Africa, added to the win against Dragons here and then against Perpignan. We are trying to continue that momentum and it’s a good place to be at the moment. I spent last year just learning the trade and where I was in the squad. This year I am still learning, we are all still learning. I learned a lot last year so I am just trying to pass that on to some of the younger lads. I am slowly but surely getting there.”

Thornbury injured his shoulder in the fourth minute of Connacht’s 33-20 victory over Scarlets at the Sportsground on 22 September.

He didn’t play again until their trip to South Africa where he featured in both victories over Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Thornbury had been called into Irish camp by Joe Schmidt ahead of the November internationals but injury cost him dearly. Last weekend he left the field with a HIA during Connacht’s bonus point win away to Perpignan, but he passed the test and wants to prove his worth against Leinster.

“It was a great experience in Irish camp. I went into camp and it was a massive honour and learning experience,” said Thornbury.

“I was delighted to get it it’s a great place to be. All I can do is keep getting picked here and keep playing well.

“Hopefully, the call comes again. The focus is very much here with Connacht.

“In terms of my shoulder, I don’t think there is any good time to be injured. It was devastating but thankfully I deal with superb physios and S&C staff and they got me back as quick as possible. I am feeling really good now.

“All I can do is keep playing here. This is my focus at the moment to get picked and play well for Connacht. I am just focused on getting my place down here.”