Connacht's Eoin Griffin and Conor McKeon to retire from rugby

Connacht's Eoin Griffin and Conor McKeon have announced their retirements from rugby at the end of this season.

Griffin has made over 100 appearances for his native province, but the 28-year-old's progress has been hampered by injury this season.

McKeon's career has also been affected by injury, bringing an end to his professional rugby career, aged 25.

Craig Ronaldson, James Mitchell, James Connolly, Conan O’Donnell, Peter McCabe, Peter Claffey, and James Cannon will also be leaving Connacht at the end of the season.

Head coach Andy Friend said in a statement: “Eoin Griffin has been a fantastic servant of Connacht Rugby with over 100 appearances for his home province and we wish him the very best as he announces his retirement.

“The nature of professional rugby is that a player’s longevity at a club is finite.

“To all of those men who are leaving Connacht this season, a sincere thank you for all that you’ve given to the jersey. We wish you every success for the future.”

Meanwhile, hooker Shane Delahunt and centre Peter Robb have both extended their contracts with Connacht.

Delahunt joined Connacht through the academy in 2014 and made his debut for the province in September of that year.

The 25-year-old also featured in Connacht’s Championship winning season in 2015/16 while still an academy player. He has a total of 62 appearances for Connacht – 19 coming this season.

Robb is another player who featured in that PRO12 winning season when he made twelve appearances in total. The 24-year-old has recovered from two long term injuries over the past two seasons and has featured in Connacht’s last four PRO14 games.

Friend said: “Shane Delahunt and Peter Robb are two players who are very much part of our plans as we finalise our squad for next season.

“Our ambition is to be regularly competing at the highest level and bring further success to Connacht Rugby.

“To do this we need real depth in our squad and players putting each other under pressure for places.”

