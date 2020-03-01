Connacht topple Southern Kings despite Peter Robb’s early red card

Southern Kings 19 - 29 Connacht

Connacht overcame an early Peter Robb red card to beat Southern Kings 29-19 in their Guinness PRO14 clash in Port Elizabeth.

The western province flew into a 14-0 lead after five minutes with Colby Fainga’a and Tiernan O’Halloran crossing and Jack Carty adding two conversions.

But Robb was dismissed after 15 minutes for striking Howard Mnisi in the neck with an elbow as he tried to fend off the centre.

Tiernan O’Halloran breaks through before scoring. Picture: Inpho

Kings had a two-man advantage when Kyle Godwin was yellow-carded for an infringement on the Connacht try-line, and they quickly levelled as Stefan Ungerer and Erich Cronje scored tries and Siya Masuku landed two conversions.

Carty restored Connacht’s lead with a penalty before the break and the outside-half ran through soon after the restart for a 22-14 lead.

Cronje crossed again to reduce the deficit, but a penalty try gave Connacht a bonus-point win despite centre Tom Daly picking up a late yellow card.