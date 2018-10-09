Connacht to stay in situ during €30m Sportsground revamp

By Declan Rooney

Connacht expect to remain in the Sportsground during the €30m redevelopment of the stadium in Galway.

And while a timeline for the project has not been set out, they hope to start the planning process as soon as possible and seek funding for the ambitious scheme.

It’s expected that they will carry out the work on one side of the ground over one season and then transfer supporters into that new area while working on developing the opposite side of the ground.

The new all-weather surface is expected to be laid during the close season once planning and finance have been sorted out.

Yesterday’s announcement that Connacht Rugby intends to stay at its city centre location on College Road brings to an end several years of examining alternatives.

Plans for the 12,000 capacity stadium have been warmly received, although there has been some disappointment that work is not planned behind either goal which might reduce the impact of the wind which tends to be a factor in many games.

The new facility will include a new high-performance training centre for Connacht while also retaining existing greyhound racing facilities after reaching an agreement Connacht reached an agreement with the Irish Greyhound Board and the owners of the land, the Galway Agricultural and Sports Society, to undertake the work.

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said that the cost of the project will be covered through a combination of public funds, particularly through the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, as well as private funding.

The agreement between means that rugby matches and dog racing events will continue at the Sportsground while other sporting events could be staged at the venue which opened in 1926.

The plans for the stadium redevelopment also include a high-performance training centre to provide both our existing professional players as well as our emerging talent access to appropriate facilities to enable them to fulfil their potential and go on to perform at the highest level.

“A key pillar of the vision for Connacht Rugby, Grassroots to Green Shirts, is to deliver facilities that match our ambition,” said Ruane.

The venue, which opened in 1926, has staged a variety of different sports down through the decades and was the venue for GAA county finals for many years prior to the development of Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

There was speculation that Connacht Rugby might move to a greenfield site in recent years as the College Road venue, despite several upgrades in the professional era, was clearly unsuitable.

The development of the enclosed stand was carried out by the Irish Greyhound Board a decade and a half ago and now dog racing is set to benefit from a project undertaken by Connacht and the IRFU.

Ger Dolland, CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, said that the two sports would continue to co-exist at the venue.

The proposed development by Connacht Rugby will deliver state of the art facilities in the Sportsground which will greatly enhance the experience of our customers and also benefit dog owners and breeders.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said the redeveloped facility would greatly enhance the future of the sport in the west.

“The Sportsground has been the home of rugby in Connacht since 1927 and it is fitting that as the team develops the ground does too.

“The province has made huge progress on and off the field, and the development of these facilities will sustain Connacht Rugby into the future.

“A high-performance training centre and a modern stadium are important for the future of rugby in the west of Ireland and the IRFU is fully supportive of, and looks forward to, the development of this exciting project,” he said.