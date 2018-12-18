NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Connacht sign Leinster player on loan for rest of season

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 04:20 PM

Connacht have announced the signing of Tom Daly on loan from Leinster until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old centre has been part of the Leinster senior squad since 2016.

Daly has played for Ireland at Under 18 and 19 level and made his debut for the Ireland Under 20s in the 2013 Six Nations Championship.

He went on to earn six caps in the Under 20 Junior World Championship later that year.

Daly also captained the Ireland National Rugby sevens team and was part of the squad that played in the 2016 Rugby Sevens Final Olympic Qualification Tournament.

READ MORE: Castres players cited over incidents during fractious Munster game

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Tom Daly will now be joining us on a loan deal until the end of the season to bolster our squad.

"Tom is powerful player who is capable of making a real contribution to our season and I’m sure he will integrate well into our existing squad.”


