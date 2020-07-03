News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Connacht sign Alex Wootton from Munster on season-long loan

By Stephen Barry
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Alex Wootton will be bidding to recapture the heights of his breakthrough 2017-18 season, when he was a regular starter for Munster and finished the term as top-try-scorer on nine tries. Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Connacht have signed Munster winger Alex Wootton on a season-long loan deal.

Wootton, 25, has struggled for game-time since undergoing knee surgery at the end of last season, playing just twice for Munster, with the last of those appearances in November.

He will now bid to recapture the heights of his breakthrough 2017-18 season, when he was a regular starter for the Reds and finished the term as top-try-scorer on nine tries.

Wootton joined the Connacht squad this week as they began their socially-distanced pre-season training at the Sportsground ahead of their PRO14 resumption against Ulster in August.

“Alex is a great person and a talented player, we wish him all the best at Connacht,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

“Unfortunately, he got injured over the past year and struggled to fight his way back into the team. He’s looking for playing time and we wish him well with the move.”

The Stockport-native has scored 13 tries in 39 Munster games since making his debut in September 2016, while also representing Ireland at U20 and Sevens level.

The loan deal is set to bring him to the end of his current Munster contract, which expires in June 2021.

Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“Alex is a very exciting back-three player who has all the talent to take his game to the next level,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“His versatility across the back-line will also help us as we look to compete on both fronts next season. 

“As a team, we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into the playing squad.”

“I am delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby for the upcoming season,” said Wootton. 

“After speaking to Andy and the rest of the coaching team it’s clear that this is a team full of ambition and belief, and I want to play my part in that. 

“I can’t wait to meet the rest of the squad and begin preparations for what I’m sure will be a very exciting season.”

