NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Connacht make raft of changes for Zebre clash

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has made a host of changes to the side that lost to Sale Sharks in the European Challenge Cup Quarter Final last weekend.

His side travels to Zebre for a Guinness PRO14 clash at 5.30pm (Irish Time) tomorrow, the result of which will have a huge bearing on Connacht’s hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the competition and ultimately qualifying for next seasons Champions Cup.

Among those recalled is Captain Jarrad Butler at number 8, who comes into a back row alongside Eoin McKeon and Colby Fainga’a at blindside and openside respectively.

Ireland International lock Ultan Dillane comes back into the second row alongside Gavin Thornbury, while in the front row, props Denis Buckley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy are selected alongside hooker Dave Heffernan.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade form the half-back pairing, with Carty shaking off an arm injury that caused him to be withdrawn last weekend.

READ MORE

Luke McGrath to captain Leinster in Benetton game

In the midfield, Peter Robb comes in for his third start of the season alongside the impressive Tom Farrell.

In the back three Tiernan O’Halloran is named at full-back with Matt Healy and Darragh Leader on the wings.

Connacht's Head Coach Andy Friend said that a win this weekend is vital as his side fight it out for a Guinness PRO14 playoff spot.

He said: “We have picked a strong side and a side capable of going to Zebre and winning the game. We are fully aware of the dangers that Zebre can present, particularly when they are at home.

"There are a number of our boys who were not involved in Europe last weekend, so they are coming back in fresh after that break and that brings more energy to the group.”

On Connacht’s overall performance this season, Friend added: “We said all along that we want to be in the knockout stages of the Guinness PRO14 and with three games to go, our destiny is still in our own hands. If we keep winning we will be in that playoff spot so that is our sole focus away to Zebre on Saturday”.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conan O’Donnell, Joe Maksymiw, Robin Copeland, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Cian Kelleher.

Zebre: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Boni, 11 James Elliott, 10 Francois Brummer, 9 Joshua Renton, 8 Renato Giammarioli, 7 Maxime Mbandà, 6 Jimmy Tuivaiti, 5 George Biagi (capt), 4 David Sisi, 3 Marco Ciccioli, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 1 Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16 Massimo Ceciliani, 17Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Giosué Zilocchi, 19 Leonard Krumov, 20 James Brown, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Nicolas De Battista, 23 Gabriele Di Giulio

More on this topic

Luke McGrath to captain Leinster in Benetton game

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Irish Olympian eager to share world record success with mother and sister who disappeared 45 years ago

UK's competition watchdog to probe Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

KEYWORDS

rugbyPro14Connacht

More in this Section

Hughton does not agree with decision to show VAR replays to fans in the stadium

Wolves complete permanent deal for Raul Jimenez

Son calls himself the ‘happiest guy in the world’ after making Tottenham history

Van Dijk still improving, says Liverpool boss Klopp


Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

Fontaines DC: Dublin city rockers

My neighbour is a leading light in the insurance game, even though he never played for Cork Con

Living the first year in the parent trap

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »