Connacht claim bonus-point win at Southern Kings

Connacht won only their second away match of the season with a 31-14 PRO14 victory over Southern Kings.

A bonus-point triumph in Port Elizabeth was achieved courtesy of tries by Cian Kelleher, Matt Healy, Paul Boyle and a penalty try, with Jack Carty kicking two conversions and a penalty and David Horwitz adding a conversion.

Masixole Banda and Ntabeni Dukisa touched down for the hosts with Banda landing both conversions.

The defeat leaves the Kings with just one this season in Conference B while Connacht are third.

PA