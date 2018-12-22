Connacht boss Friend seeks Christmas cheer in PRO14 bid

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says winning the PRO14 is still a massive aim in his first season in charge but the Christmas inter-provincial derbies will make-or-break that plan.

In 2015-16 on the way to their first ever piece of silverware, the PRO12, Connacht defeated Munster for the first time in 29 years at Thomond Park.

This season they have already got the better of Ulster in Belfast, having not won there since 1960, and now Leinster at the RDS provide another potential piece of history this evening.

Connacht’s last win in Dublin came in 2002 but Friend knows beating the reigning Champions Cup and PRO14 champions in their own backyard would be the perfect start to the festive period.

“Our ambitions haven’t changed we still want to win the competition.

“That’s what we’re here for,” said Friend.

“We know at the moment, sitting third in our pool, wins over the next three games would be really important to strength us in that position. Three losses in these three games probably kicks us out the backdoor.

“We’re very aware of how precarious the table is and the importance for us to take four points. But also for the confidence and proving to yourselves that the squad we’ve got can compete with the top sides.

“For any team these three games in the PRO14 can make you or break you. Just knowing what’s happening at the moment in our pool we’ve got Munster sitting above us. Leinster and Ulster are battling out for the top position in their pool so we’re all pushing for points.

“It has that added flavour to it. You’ve got the obvious flavour of Irish players versus Irish players and everyone trying to impress Joe Schmidt and his coaching staff.

“Definitely it’s juicy time and great for the fans to sit back and watch some good rugby over Christmas.”

After Leinster, Connacht welcome Ulster to the Sportsground on 28 December and Munster on 5 January.

Friend’s side lie third in Conference A of the PRO14 while they have picked up 23 points from a possible 25 since their 33-12 win over Dragons on November 3.

But back in September Leinster came to Galway and left with a 20-3 win. It was a humbling experience for Connacht and Friend expects another huge battle in the RDS.

“Against Leinster earlier this season I thought Jack Carty had the ball on a string on occasion. He turned them and put them into the corner. We did that well but we didn’t do it for the whole game,” said Friend.

“They’re waiting for you get impatient and go off script, get tired and carry sloppily. They turn you over and next thing they’re underneath the sticks. Our big message is on discipline, and not just for the referee but inside our own system. Trust the system and don’t go off script.

“We have to play what’s in front of us without a doubt but if you’ve got a wall of blue and we’re not getting through it, then we have to turn them.

“Leinster have proven through the course of this year that their second tier is extremely strong.

“Their first side is very similar to an Irish side and if those fellows are resting they’ve got another crop to come through.

“They can turn the Dragons away from home by 50 points. Then the next layer down they’ve got some huge depth and they’re very well-coached and well-conditioned.

“We know whoever turns up in the blue jersey are still be good footballers. They know their systems and they’ll be doing everything they can to take the opportunity and make sure it’s an impressive one.”