Confirmed: Ireland's U20 and Women's games against France postponed

Six Nations officials have confirmed that the weekend's U20 and Women's internationals between France and Ireland have been postponed.

Ireland's U20s are unbeaten in their three games so far.

Though the Guinness Six Nations clash between the countries was called off yesterday, there were still hopes that the other fixtures would go ahead as scheduled.

However, competition bosses said that the matches have now been pulled.

Officials confirmed that the Guinness Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland, along with the U20 meeting of the countries, will go ahead this weekend.

Ireland U20 coach Noel McNamara admitted that it was the right call. “The reality is that the health and safety of the public is paramount and that has to be the number one priority. It’s just important to have real clarity on that. It’s disappointing. But it is no more than that."

He continued: “There are certainly windows to play the games, potentially in June, prior to the start of the Junior World Championships. Considering the situation in the north of Italy [where the JWC is due to be held], it is unclear how that will play out as well. We are certainly very hopeful that it will be completed before the start of the new season because we would like to see the lads get an opportunity to finish off this Championship."

A competition spokesperson said that: "Six Nations and its constituent Unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place. No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation."