'Complex' knee injury rules Dan Leavy out of World Cup

Ireland flanker Dan Leavy is set to miss the Rugby World Cup.

Leinster have confirmed that a scan has shown he suffered a "complex knee ligament" injury in their win over Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old played no part in Ireland's Six Nations campaign and had only recently returned after three months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Leinster Rugby can confirm that Dan Leavy had an initial scan yesterday on a complex knee ligament injury but needs further assessment this week. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and into next season to include the Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WoUPca6nRI— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery is set to be assessed by Munster's medical team later to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday's win at Edinburgh.

The Ireland out-half was forced off in the opening half at Murrayfield after feeling a 'tightness' in his left hamstring.

He is now a doubt for the Reds' trip to Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup semis on April 20.

Flanker Jack O'Donoghue failed a HIA in the win against Edinburgh and he will now follow the return to play protocols.