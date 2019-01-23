Clonmel’s Senior Cup dream turns nightmare as Bandon Grammar run in nine tries

Bandon Grammar School 67 - 0 High School Clonmel

High School Clonmel’s Senior Cup dream quickly turned into a nightmare as Bandon Grammar School inflicted a heavy defeat on them, running in nine tries in the process.

Playing at this level for the very first time, the step up was too great for High School as they ran into a determined Cork side who were well-drilled and kept mistakes to a minimum.

Led by the inspirational Jack Crowley at fly-half who got 22 points, there was only ever going to be one winner in this game as Joshua D’Alton (2), Tom Beare (3), Soren Minihane (2) and Ciaran Roberts (2) got the tries for the winners.

Bandon Grammar School's Tom Beare runs in a try. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

D’Alton opened the scoring for Bandon after just four minutes as the winners made a blistering start.

It got from bad to worse for the Tipperary men as after just 12 minutes, scrum-half Roberts got Bandon’s second try. Aware of the situation as picked up for the base of the ruck, Roberts touched down from close range.

Crowley’s second conversion ensured that the west Cork school made the ideal start to their 2019 Cup campaign.

Tom Beare ran in a third try after 18 minutes as this game started to become a rout. Minihane added the fourth five-pointer before the break as an impressive Bandon side kept the foot on the gas. A pair of penalties from the unerring Crowley gave the Cork school a massive 34-point advantage going into the interval.

For Clonmel, the occasion got to them. They made numerous errors and struggled to keep possession for more than a few phases at a time.

Bandon Grammar School's Harry Wall tackles Joshua Fahey of High School. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

They settled down somewhat in the third quarter, but were still unable to get good possession in the opponents half of the pitch.

However, 15 minutes into the second half, D’Alton ran in his second score to underline his side’s domination. Two minutes later, Beare got his second, before the winger got his hat trick six minutes later.

Soren Minihane also crossed late on before Roberts wrapped up the scoring with a late try as Bandon put up over 60 points.

For Bandon, after this rather easy win, the next test couldn’t be any tougher. They will now play defending champions Glenstal Abbey in three weeks’ time.

Bandon Grammar School: R Palmer, T Beare, J D’Alton, S Minihane, H Hill, J Crowley, C Roberts, D Ogden, M Archer, C Heaney, M Lynn, J Brady, J Connolly, J Beamish, N Beamish.

Replacements: B O’Donnell, A O’Connor, C Coomey, N Greene, J O’Donovan, R O’Connor, S Golden, N Barrett,

High School Clonmel: Z Cahalane, J Fahey, M Cleary, C MCGuigan, J Askins, C McGrath, A Hickey, M Dillon, L Ryan, E McIntosh, B Lonergan, M Sheehan, D O’Keeffe, J Boland, C Walsh.

Replacements: E Phelan, J O’Loughlin, S Fitzgibbon, J Dolan, C McNamara, C Ryan, E Phelan,E Dunphy,

Referee: Conor Breen.

RMunster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final draw: Crescent College Comprehensive v Christian Brothers College,Cork; Ardscoil Ris v Casteltroy Collge; Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey; Presnetation Brothers College, Cork v Rockwell College.

Games take place the week commencing February 11