News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clermont hammer Bath in eight-try rout ; Exeter on brink of last eight

Clermont hammer Bath in eight-try rout ; Exeter on brink of last eight
By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 08:30 PM

Bath’s nightmare Heineken Champions Cup campaign continued as Stuart Hooper’s men were hammered 52-26 by Clermont Auvergne.

The French side were unstoppable in the first half as they ran in six of their eight tries and recorded a bonus point in just 20 minutes.

Their convincing victory leaves them a point behind Ulster at the top of Pool 3, with Bath bottom after a fourth straight defeat.

Clermont led 40-14 at half-time as Alivereti Raka and George Moala both touched down twice after John Ulugia and Damian Penaud had got the scoreboard moving.

Camille Lopez and Jake McIntyre grabbed Clermont’s second-half efforts while Morgan Parra kicked five conversions and Greig Laidlaw added one.

Bath had something to smile about as they claimed a bonus point courtesy of tries from Jack Walker, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Dunn and Josh Bayliss.

Meanwhile, Exeter moved to within a point of reaching the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals after beating Sale Sharks 35-10 at Sandy Park.

The Chiefs preserved their 100% record in Pool Two with a fourth successive victory after brothers Sam and Joe Simmonds cut loose.

Number eight Sam scored two tries, while his brother Joe also touched down and kicked three conversions, before prop Ben Moon marked his 250th Exeter appearance by collecting a late touchdown that Gareth Steenson converted.

Clermont hammer Bath in eight-try rout ; Exeter on brink of last eight

England wing Jack Nowell completed the scoring, with Steenson converting, as not even a a torrential hailstorm that forced the players off for five second-half minutes could disrupt Exeter’s rhythm.

Exeter’s bonus point win put them on the verge of a first Champions Cup last-eight appearance since 2016.

Their remaining group fixtures next month are against Glasgow and La Rochelle, and they now lead the group by 10 points.

Sale, though, are effectively out of contention, joining fellow Gallagher Premiership clubs Bath, Harlequins and Gloucester in facing a probable early exit.

READ MORE

5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action

More on this topic

Leinster secure European knockout spot with two rounds to playLeinster secure European knockout spot with two rounds to play

Van Graan: 'You always back the decisions on the pitch'Van Graan: 'You always back the decisions on the pitch'

Game in 60 seconds: Billy Vunipola steps up for Saracens Game in 60 seconds: Billy Vunipola steps up for Saracens

Late Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over GloucesterLate Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over Gloucester

TOPIC: Champions Cup

More in this Section

We’ll take the point and move on – Maddison looking ahead after Norwich setbackWe’ll take the point and move on – Maddison looking ahead after Norwich setback

Wilder highlights McGoldrick’s all-round value to Blades amid goal droughtWilder highlights McGoldrick’s all-round value to Blades amid goal drought

Frank Lampard will not haul Chelsea in for extra training amid poor runFrank Lampard will not haul Chelsea in for extra training amid poor run

Officials to probe '30-man brawl' in Munster's loss to SaracensOfficials to probe '30-man brawl' in Munster's loss to Saracens


Lifestyle

Dr. Altona Myers is a dental surgeon and member of the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics. Her clinic, FacialRejuve is a modern, friendly, doctor owned and operated aesthetic clinic specialising in Facial Rejuvenation, located in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.School Daze: The power of education

How much of what we think we know about Christmas pudding is actually true? Robert Hume explodes the myths about our festive treatDebunking all the myths about plum pudding

Her character in Dallas may have shot JR Ewing, but Mary Crosby will always be known as the daughter of the man who sang ‘White Christmas’, writes Ed Power.'I stayed in Castleisland with the Buckley family': Mary Crosby on life as Bing's daughter

The shop sells books, music accessories and crafts and also has a café.We Sell Books: Why the personal touch makes all the difference

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »