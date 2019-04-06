NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Classy Con book home semi-final spot

By Dave Mervyn
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM

All-Ireland League, Division 1

Cork Constitution 37 - 19 UCC

Cork Constitution booked a home semi-final in All-Ireland League Division 1A after completing a season’s double over UCC.

Brian Hickey’s class of 2019 did most of the damage in the first half with tries from Munster’s Shane Daly and full-back Liam O’Connell (2). Further scores from Brian Hayes and replacement Richard Cassidy registered their 11th try bonus point of the season.

The visitors got off to an encouraging start with a sixth-minute penalty from classy young out-half James Taylor, who took his division-leading haul to 145 points.

Con centre Daly proved unstoppable on the quarter hour mark, breaking the line after good work by Jason Higgins and captain Niall Kenneally. O’Connell’s 20th-minute effort was followed by an Aidan Moynihan penalty for 15-3. Taylor responded with two well-struck penalties but the Con forwards provided the platform for O’Connell to spring through and make it 22-9 at the break.

Taylor and Moynihan exchanged penalties in what was a slow-burning second half until a lively final quarter produced Con’s bonus point and a deserved penalty try for their gritty opponents.

Scorers for Cork Constitution:

Tries: Shane Daly, Liam O’Connell 2, Brian Hayes, Richard Cassidy; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2.

Scorers for UCC:

Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pens: James Taylor 4

CORK CONSTITUTION:

L O’Connell; B Crowley, S Daly, N Kenneally (capt), R Jermyn; A Moynihan, J Higgins; B Quinlan, V O’Brien, P Casey, B Hayes, S Duffy, J McSwiney, K Sheahan, L Cahill.

Replacements: G Duffy, G Good, J Murphy, R Cassidy, J Costigan.

UCC:

R Hedderman; M Clune, C Bohane, P Sylvester, M Linn; J Taylor, J Poland; S O’Hanlon, P McCarthy, B O’Connor, C Barry, A Davies, M Bissessar, L McSherry, J Hodnett.

Replacements: H Jephson, R Loftus, B O’Mahony, C Fitzgerald, A O’Connor.

