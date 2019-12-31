‘Class operator’ Carbery primed to face Ulster

Munster’s inability to select from a full stock of fit fly-halves could continue for another week after JJ Hanrahan was sent for a scan on a hamstring injury, leaving a finally fit-again Joey Carbery as the next man up to face Ulster in Belfast this Friday.

The delight which greeted Carbery’s return from an ankle injury to provincial colours for the first time this season last Saturday had been tempered by the revelation he had replaced a stricken Hanrahan, the Kerryman having ably held the reins in the absence of both Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal since mid-November.

The province also has inside centre Rory Scannell as fly-half cover while academy and Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Ben Healy was handed a first start at home to Edinburgh on November 29.

Now, however, with Bleyendaal still rehabilitating another neck injury that has sidelined him since playing 80 minutes in Europe at Ospreys, it is Carbery who appears to be Munster’s only fit frontline number 10 with the requirement of a scan for Hanrahan not boding well for his involvement.

Having returned from the World Cup with his ankle injury, Munster were determined not to risk a rushed comeback for their star man and it was with some relief yesterday that assistant coach Graham Rowntree announced Carbery had successfully come through his 24-minute seasonal debut off the bench against his former province.

“He is fine, medically, yes,” Rowntree said of Carbery. “As far as I know he is fine. It is good to see him on the field. He is a class operator. It is good to have him back.

“He is crucial, he got some game-time under his belt. Been out for a long time. You can see his frustration. But he has slid straight back in and is training well.

“As far as I know he will be fine for Friday.”

Munster should be able to recall a number of Carbery’s fellow Ireland stars for the trip to Ulster, who beat Connacht last weekend, as the recent string of Guinness PRO14 derbies come to an end with a third and final interprovincial clash of the festive season. Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Andrew Conway should all be available for the Ravenhill clash having been rested under IRFU player welfare rules for the past two fixtures, a win at Connacht, and the home loss to Leinster.

Yet with a make or break Heineken Champions Cup trip to Paris looming on January 12, there is a mounting injury toll and Munster’s squad update yesterday made for grim reading.

Lock Tadhg Beirne, who sustained an ankle injury at Saracens on December 14, is set to undergo surgery later this week and flanker Tommy O’Donnell, like Hanrahan, requires a scan for a hamstring injury sustained against Leinster last Saturday.

Also hurt in that 13-6 defeat was hooker Kevin O’Byrne, who underwent a scan for an ankle injury and will commence his rehabilitation with the medical team.

There was some brighter news for the Munster management with Ireland loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne (quad contusion) and flanker Chris Cloete (forearm contusion) both available for training this week having failed to finish the Leinster game.

Back-rower Gavin Coombes has completed his return to play protocols following a Head Injury Assessment in the Connacht game and has resumed training while Ireland tighthead John Ryan is set to return to training this week having picked up a calf injury at Saracens.