Claffey aiming to seal regular Ireland place

Michelle Claffey won’t forget this week in a hurry.

She received her first Irish start in Sunday’s defeat to the USA and six days later will line out at Twickenham to face the might of England (tomorrow, 5.30pm live on Sky Sports Main, Sky Sports Mix).

Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

The Blackrock back is now focused on becoming Sene Naoupu’s regular centre partner in the national side, as thoughts turn to the 2019 Six Nations campaign.

Claffey doesn’t downplay her joy at the decision by Adam Griggs to hand her a jersey.

“I was pretty delighted to get my first start, especially at home in Donnybrook.

“It’s a massive step up. It is huge in comparison to any interpro game or club game you’ll play. It is only when you’re in the middle of it that you realise how quick it is, how fast it is and how hard the hits are,” explained Claffey.

Sene and I have played together for probably about three years between Leinster, Ireland, and also we played touch together in the summer, so we play well off each other.

While Claffey (whose uncle Kieran won an All-Ireland football title with Offaly in 1971) was a relative novice in this spring’s Six Nations, she is now helping to guide the newest members of the squad into Griggs’ set-up.

Sixteen-year-old Ballinasloe starlet Beibhinn Parsons made headlines last Sunday as Ireland’s youngest ever senior debutante, but Claffey doesn’t view age as a barrier in progressing up the international ladder.

“The new faces are there because they deserve to be there. When you’re coming into an Irish set-up it’s daunting.

"Everyone is helpful. We assist each other and we teach each other. We learn valuable lessons from training.

"When it comes to looking at the players in the team, I don’t see an age.

"I see a player who has the capabilities to be there and put in a performance in an Irish jersey.”