CJ Stander savouring that fun feeling again

Never in the field of rugby football have so many Irishmen spent so long in the opposition 22 with so little reward.

There was a point approaching the half-hour mark at the Aviva Stadium yesterday when you began to fear that all this territory and all this possession with so few points to show for it would come back to bite Joe Schmidt’s side on the derrière.

That a team whose stocks of confidence had been, supposedly, drained to dangerously low levels by a trio of sub-par performances this past few weeks might run out of belief - and ideas - before the dam would break and all would be right with their world again.

As a spectacle it was extraordinary.

CJ Stander says Ireland thrive on pressure, explaining: 'Now the pressure is back on us and that's when we play well and perform well - when we build on momentum.'

That Ireland went 27 minutes between Rory Best’s opening try and Jonathan Sexton’s follow-up five-pointer on the half-hour on the back of 89% territory and the lion’s share of possession in that period was nothing short of a mathematical oddity.

“We should have probably got some (more tries) out there, but we didn’t,” admitted CJ Stander. “That’s probably on ourselves, but again we gave ourselves the momentum and then it meant we made it easier for Johnny and Murr to play off that forward momentum.

“The front row especially went very well to create that momentum and when the backs get a bit of space and a bit of ball they can show what they can do.”

It may seem odd to suggest that there was anything akin to a sliding doors moment in a game that one team bullied to such an extent for so long, but Ireland were aided by a succession of lucky bounces when a different bobble could have been costly.

Iain Henderson claimed the first lineout with nothing more than his fingertips. Jonathan Sexton dropped a ball in traffic but backwards. A poor Conor Murray box-kick was patted backwards by Jacob Stockdale and into the arms of a colleague.

On it went.

When an attempted offload from CJ Stander was deflected skyward it fell to Rory Best behind him but some errors hurt them: a poor Murray pass to Garry Ringrose; the butchering of a simple overlap in the corner of the 22; a botched lineout five metres from the line.

An opponent with anything about them could have fed off those scraps.

France, though, were too abject to take advantage of any and Ireland were doing enough right for long enough to get to a point where the errors couldn’t keep them back any longer.

When the tries finally flowed the entire stadium started to breath so much easier.

“We had a good week training-wise,” said Stander. “Look, in this competition, we probably didn’t give ourselves a chance in the first game. But now the pressure is back on to us and that’s when we play well and perform well - when we build on momentum.

“If we look back, the Italy game wasn’t ideal but today we built on what we did last week training-wise and we came out on top. It feels like being yourself, it feels good. People work with pressure definitely, but it’s good to just play the game and enjoy it.”

If there were pockets of frustration in that over-powering first-half then the entire final quarter was one to bemoan as Ireland let slip the momentum and, with it, the chance to write some records into the history books for both them and the French.

But Ireland aren’t alone in that.

Putting together 80-minutes performances in a tournament as intense as the Six Nations is no easy task and Wales have shown as much with their four displays to date. Not least on Saturday when they dominated Scotland for 40 minutes and then defended for their lives after the break.

Stander watched it all unfold and he has seen enough of a Welsh side which, in Warren Gatland’s words, has forgotten how to lose, to understand the enormity of the task facing Ireland as they seek to build on a performance that again points them in the right direction.

“It just shows that they can play with a big margin or a small margin and that’s the way we know them.

“They are a tough team, it’s a difficult place to play as well and that’s why they are on top at the moment and going for a Grand Slam, because they can deal with that pressure.”