CJ Stander named on Munster team ahead of Pro14 clash with Cardiff

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 03:18 PM

CJ Stander is back in the Munster team for tomorrow's Pro14 match against the Cardiff Blues in Wales.

The Ireland and Lions flanker will make his first appearance of the season as one of six changes from the starting 15 that beat Ospreys in Cork last week.

Hooker Mike Sherry and second row Jean Kleyn also return to the pack.

JJ Hanrahan is named at full-back while Jaco Taute and Rory Scannell form a new centre partnership.

Joey Carbery and Taghe Beirne are retained at out-half and lock, but Keith Earls misses the game having picked up a knock during training.

Cardiff have lost all three of their fixtures so far this season.

The game will kick-off at 7.35pm tomorrow night.

Munster team: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

