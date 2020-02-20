News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

CJ Stander: 'It was unbelievable what Garrett Fitzgerald did'

By Simon Lewis
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 01:45 PM

CJ Stander paid tribute to the late Garrett Fitzgerald yesterday, speaking fondly of the former Munster chief executive who played an instrumental part in bringing the back-rower from South Africa to Ireland.

CJ Stander: 'It was unbelievable what Garrett Fitzgerald did'

Stander signed for Munster from the Bulls in 2012 and enjoyed his regular interactions with the Corkman who retired last summer after 20 years at the helm and passed away last Friday, aged 65.

“Sean Payne (then team manager) flew over to meet me in Johannesburg and I spoke to him but after that it was all Garrett, not playing wise but contracts and stuff,” Stander said after being named in the Ireland side to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

“That year-and-a-half I was captain, I sat down with him and Axel (Anthony Foley) a lot.

“In church the other day (at Fitzgerald’s funeral on Monday), it’s a sad place to be when it’s someone’s funeral but I listened to Niall O’Donovan making a speech and he said what Garrett did over the 20 years he was there, back when the lads had to rent pitches and gyms to where we are with the HPC, like, this is the man, he got that all together.

“So it was unbelievable what one man did and he was always down the line. If you saw him, he asked you what he wanted and he told you what he wanted and that was it. I enjoyed sitting down with him, going over contracts, doing stuff like that because I think he enjoyed it as well.

“It was good to say goodbye to him on Monday.”

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

More on this topic

Team news: Proud day for Scannell family as Niall to captain MunsterTeam news: Proud day for Scannell family as Niall to captain Munster

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play dartsDuncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

Donal Lenihan: My Garrett Fitzgerald degree course in rugby and lifeDonal Lenihan: My Garrett Fitzgerald degree course in rugby and life

Ronan O'Gara: 'Garrett created a group of players who will be friends for the rest of their lives'Ronan O'Gara: 'Garrett created a group of players who will be friends for the rest of their lives'

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play dartsDuncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

Barcelona sign Braithwaite from LeganesBarcelona sign Braithwaite from Leganes

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara ‘making progress’ in hospitalFormer Celtic defender Jackie McNamara ‘making progress’ in hospital

Ampadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on LeipzigAmpadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on Leipzig


Lifestyle

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »